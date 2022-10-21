The Woodville football team will close out Class 1A Region 7 play against the team that head coach Matt Sanders says could be considered No. 1-B in the region.
Woodville hosts Coosa Christian at Frazier Field in the team’s region finale Friday night at 7 p.m.
It’s “Senior Night” for Woodville, as the Panthers will honor their lone senior, offensive/defensive lineman Shane Hughes.
Friday’s game is the 11th all-time meeting between the Panthers and Conquerors in a series Coosa Christian leads 6-4. The teams have split the last six meetings.
Coosa Christian (4-4, 4-1) enters the matchup having won two straight games, dominant wins over Cedar Bluff 41-14 and Appalachian 42-6. The Conquerors were a last-second missed field goal away from being the region champion, losing 35-33 back on Sept. 16 to undefeated Valley Head.
“I kind of think of Valley Head and Coosa as 1-A and 1-B in our region,” Sanders said of the Conquerors, who have secure a runner-up finish in the region and will host a first-round playoff game Nov. 4. “Coosa lead most of that game and just missed a field goal at the end that would’ve won it. Coosa, I really like the energy they play with on defense. They fly to the ball. Offensively, the (Jy) Mostella kid is a really good running back. The quarterback is good and he’s got some tall receivers that can go up and get it. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but we’re going to go out there and see what we can do.”
Woodville (2-6, 0-5) is coming off a 60-8 loss at fifth-ranked Valley Head. The Tigers played without quarterback Sam Peek, the Panthers’ leading rusher going into that game, because of an injury. Sanders confirmed Monday that Peek will miss the rest of the season.
That’s moved wing back Ace Weaver to quarterback while JD Williams moved from a more h-back blocking back type role to getting more carries.
“Losing Sam, you’re losing a guy on track for a 1,000-yard (rushing) season, so it’s tough,” Sanders said. “We’ve got three or four guys we can put in there and hopefully learn more on those roles and help us expand (the playbook because of that experience) for next year.
“You look at the offense, with Sam and with Ace, who’s on track for a 1,000 yards, we had two guys on track for 1,000-yard seasons when our leading rusher last year was just over 500 yards. So you see a lot of improvement in the offense. I’m proud of the kids for that and hope we continue to make that improvement.”
