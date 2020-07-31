Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Tyrone Robinson
Robinson was a three-sport standout (basketball, football and track and field) at Bridgeport High School during the late 1970s/early 1980s. Robinson played quarterback and free safety for the Bridgeport football team and was a three-time all-Jackson County and All-Sequatchie Valley selection. During his senior season, Robinson was the Jackson County Player of the Year and was named all-state by the ASWA. He then played outside linebacker at the University of Tennessee from 1983-86, appearing in 17 career games and recording 34 tackles (21 solo tackles), one quarterback sack and one fumble recovery. Robinson was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Robinson and his brother, 2014 inductee Vincent Robinson, were the first pair of siblings to be inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame.
NUMBERS
18:11.07
State-championship winning time ran by Scottsboro eighth-grader Caitlin Chitwood during the 2003 Class 5A Girls State Cross Country Meet.
50
Number of times NSM and Pisgah will have played each other in football when they face off on Oct. 2.
DATES
12.7.1984
The Section varsity girls basketball team improved to 4-0 in area play with a convincing 60-23 victory over Fyffe. The win was coach Kathy Hughes’ team fifth straight win overall. Section got a game-high 26 points from Kim Culpepper while Misty Barnes had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Lions also got 10 points and five assists from Jacque Hancock.
4.30.2015
The Skyline softball team avenged a loss to Woodville in the winners’ bracket final by sweeping the championship round against the Panthers 5-0 and 14-4 to win the Class 1A Area 14 Tournament championship. After forcing the winner-take-all “if necessary” championship game, Skyline got its bats going in a big way. Haley Rollins went 4-for-5 for the Vikings while Kaitlyn Brewer and Madison Smith both went 3-for-4.
