The North Sand Mountain football team returns from a bye week with an important Class 2A Region 7 matchup.
The Bison, who are currently tied for third place in the Class 2A Region 7 standings, hit the road for clash with Sand Rock Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the 21st all-time meeting between the teams in a series NSM leads 11-9. Their last meeting came in 2019, a 12-7 NSM victory. The Bison have won three straight and seven of the last eight games in the series.
Making it four wins in a row over the Wildcats would bolster NSM’s playoff possibilities. With a win, NSM (2-3, 2-1) would own head-to-head tiebreakers on three teams behind them in the standings, which would factor in the Bison’s favor in any tie in the region standings.
“Huge playoff implications this week, but their huge these next four, too,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “It’s shaping up to be an interesting stretch. We’ve got to control what we can control and focus on it week to week and take care of business every week.”
Sand Rock (2-4, 1-2) enters the contest needing a win to remain firmly in the playoff hunt. The Wildcats’ lone region win came against Section while they suffered region losses to Pisgah and Collinsville, team’s that are tied for first and third respectively in the region standings. Sand Rock, which is coming off of a 44-21 non-region loss to West End, is averaging 21.2 points per game while allowing 30.
The Wildcats welcomed back senior quarterback Ace Ashley two weeks ago after he missed the first four games with what was feared to be a season-ending knee injury back in the spring. Ashley is 38-of-66 passing for 525 yards and five touchdowns since his return, including a 26-of-44, 383-yard, three-touchdown performance in the loss to West End.
Kirby said Sand Rock’s play calling has trended to around “70 percent pass” since Ashley’s return.
“We’ve got to be disciplined on the back end and not let anybody get behind us, and we’ve got to get after the quarterback on the front end of the defense,” Kirby said.
Meanwhile, the NSM offense will try to keep its upward trend going this week. The Bison combined for 603 rushing yards during convincing region victories over Ider 42-18 and Whitesburg Christian 54-26. NSM had three different rushers run for at least 50 yards against Ider and four rushers run for at least 40 yards against Whitesburg Christian.
“We’ve got to keep building off these last two (offensive) performances,” Kirby said. “It comes down to blocking and the will to block. We’ve got several guys that can run the ball and we can keep them fresh and all of them do a good job.”
On its bye week, NSM spent its three practices last week focused solely one practice each on offense, defense and special teams.
“Hopefully we got rested up,” Kirby said, “and are ready to make a second-half push.”
