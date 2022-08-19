The Scottsboro baseball program went inward to find its new head coach, naming Cade Medley as its new head coach.
Medley replaces Jess Smith, who resigned in July after three seasons to become the head coach at Russellville.
Medley was an assistant coach at Scottsboro last season, his first as a teacher and coach in the Scottsboro City Schools System.
“As a program, we will continue to build on the foundation that Jess Smith, (assistant coach) John Micheal Knighton and many previous coaches have established,” Medley said. “Last year's success was just the beginning for Scottsboro Baseball.”
Medley takes over a program that is coming off a 16-13 season in which the Wildcats won the Class 6A Area 15 championship. Scottsboro, which lost to Mountain Brook in a Class 6A first-round playoff series, drops to 5A next season and will compete against Arab, Douglas and Guntersville in 5A Area 15.
Medley is 2010 East Limestone High School graduate. He played college baseball at Wallace State Community College and the University of North Alabama before finishing his degree in education at Athens State University.
Medley’s coaching career began during the 2016-17 school year at East Limestone, where he was a varsity assistant for baseball and football and the head middle school football coach. Medley and his wife, Anna, moved to Birmingham the following summer so Anna could pursue her Master’s Degree at UAB in order to become a Physician Assistant — she is now a Physician Assistant/Athletic Trainer for DeKalb Orthopedics — and Medley worked at Corner Middle School for four years, serving as head baseball coach, head football coach and head indoor girls track and field coach. He came to Scottsboro last season as both an assistant baseball and assistant football coach. Medley coaches running backs for the Scottsboro football team.
Medley said he wants his teams to play with “discipline, composure and class” and “compete their tails off and go all out for their brothers. My goals for my players are for them to become men of integrity and to show resiliency in the face of adversity.”
Medley believes his familiarity with the current Scottsboro baseball players will benefit him in his new role with the program.
“I have been able to establish relationships with the student-athletes here,” Medley said. “It doesn't matter how hard you work kids, or what rigorous conditioning program you put them through, at the end of the day they know that you care about them and their success, not only on the field, but also as young men in the community.”
