The Pisgah junior varsity girls basketball team used a strong start to the fourth quarter to secure another county championship.
Leading 28-24 after three quarters, the top-seeded Eagles outscored second-seeded Skyline 12-1 to begin the final stanza en route to the 42-34 victory in the Jackson County Tournament’s junior varsity girls championship game Saturday afternoon at North Jackson High School.
It was the fourth consecutive junior varsity girls county championship for Pisgah.
The Eagles led 9-8 after one quarter and 18-13 at halftime. They led by as many as 10 in the third quarter before Skyline got back-to-back 3-pointers from Audra Bellomy and Jaslyn Wilkerson in the final 1:02 of the third quarter to pull the Vikings within 28-24.
But Pisgah, sparked by turnovers caused by its full-court press, got two baskets from Jaley Keller and one from Jazlyn Pullen to start its fourth-quarter surge which ultimately saw the Eagles lead by as many as 16 points.
Coach Carey Ellison’s Eagles were led by Jaley Keller’s 17 points. Mycaiden Wilborn netted 10 for Pisgah while Rhylee Bell had five, Sarah Grace Gamble and Pullen had four each and Alex Wright had two.
Wilkerson scored a team-high 13 points for coach Jordan McCarver’s Skyline team. The Vikings also got nine from Heather Tremblay, six from Bellomy, four from Ella McBride and two from Gracie Putman.
