Ronnie McCarver has reached another high school basketball coaching milestones, one that few in this state have.
The Skyline varsity girls head coach posted his 800th career varsity coaching victory with Monday’s 64-34 win at Section.
McCarver improved to 800-312 — a .719 winning percentage — with two state championships, five state finals appearances and six Northeast Regional titles over 30 seasons as a varsity head coach.
“It’s the kids,” McCarver said. “I’ve been fortunate to have really good players. When you’ve got teams that win, 25, 29, 30 games in a season, you can get to 800 really fast because of the players. It’s all because of the players. I’ve been lucky to have had really good teams.”
McCarver, a 2018 Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, is one of just three coaches to ever win both a boys and girls AHSAA state championship, directing Section’s boys to the 2003 Class 1A state title and the Skyline girls to the 2021 1A state title. He has also won more Jackson County Varsity Boys Tournament championships (nine) than any other coach in tournament history.
McCarver spent one season as Paint Rock Valley’s girls coach before coaching Woodville’s boys for three seasons and taking the Panthers to their only regional tournament appearance. He then spent 16 seasons as Section’s boys coach, leading the Lions to one state title, three state finals appearances, four regional titles, nine regional appearances, six Jackson County Tournament titles and four Sand Mountain Tournament titles.
From 2013-20, McCarver pulled double duty as both the varsity girls and boys head coach at Skyline. He posted a 165-65 record during his eight seasons as Skyline’s boys coach with eight area championships, three Jackson County Tournament championships and six regional appearances. Meanwhile, McCarver is 231-73 as Skyline’s girls coach in 10 seasons with seven area championships, two state finals appearances, two regional titles and seven regional appearances.
Despite the final score, Section made Skyline work for McCarver’s 800th win.
Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline (21-7) led just 22-17 at halftime before a 17-0 run in the third quarter allowed the Vikings to pull away.
“We didn’t shoot good, we stood around and watched, (and) defensively, we weren’t in the right spots. We go through stretches lately where we look good for two minutes and then it’s like ‘what are we doing?’” McCarver said. “We got the (defensive) pressure going (in the third quarter) and we’re able to score some.”
Kaina King and Blakely Stucky combined for 21 of Skyline’s 24 third-quarter points. King finished with 19 points and Stucky netted 16 while Kenzie Manning added 13 and Gracie Rowell had nine.
Kenleigh Owens led Section (10-18) with 10 points while Ali Sullins had nine and Madison Armstrong and Savannah White had five each
