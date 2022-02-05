The Scottsboro wrestling team gave its seniors a victorious “Senior Night” with a tri-match sweep of Mae Jemison and Whitwell (Tennessee) Tuesday night at Carter Gymnasium.
Scottsboro honored seniors Lucas Bellomy, Kolby Clark, Mason McKenzie and Clinton Stewart while posting duals wins of 72-12 over Mae Jemison and 63-9 over Whitwell.
Scottsboro got wins via pin vs. Mae Jemison from John Stewart in the 120-pound weight class, Clinton Stewart at 126, Josh Draskovic at 132, Ansel Goggans at 145, Colton Durham at 160 and Clark at 195. Getting forfeit wins were Stone Staton at 106, Cole Snyder at 113, Thomas Rackler at 138, Jacob Anderson at 170, Nate Warren at 220 and Bellomy at 285.
Scottsboro received nine forfeit wins vs. Whitwell, as Staton, Snyder, John Stewart, Clinton Stewart, Rackler, JJ Ake (152), Clark, Warren and Bellomy all received forfeits. Draskovic got a win via pin at 132 while Goggans won a 5-2 decision at 145.
Next up for Scottsboro is the Class 5A-6A North Sectional Feb. 11-12 at the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena.
