The Scottsboro baseball team scored two early runs and pitcher Eli Sparks made them stand up during a win over Class 7A opponent.
The Wildcats scored a run each in the first and second innings while Sparks threw a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over visiting Albertville on Monday.
Scottsboro (9-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first after Trent Wilson walked, Luke Dixson reached on a fielder’s choice and Atkinson walked. Wilson the scored when Druw Smith drew a bases-loaded walk. In the second inning, Thomas Stewart reached on an Albertville error and ultimately scored on a ball.
Dixson, Smith and Gregory French had one hit each for the Wildcats.
Sparks closed with four strikeouts and did not issue a walk over seven innings on the mound.
Pisgah 5, Skyline 2 — At Pisgah, the Eagles surpassed last season’s win total with Monday’s win over county rival Skyline at Griffith-Talley Field.
Pisgah (6-2) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Jackson Smalley’s three-run double before extending its lead to 4-0 in the fifth when JJ Williams walked and scored on a Skyline error.
Skyline (0-5) cut the Pisgah lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning when Will Gates singled and scored on a Pisgah error while Davis Potts singled and scored on Kaiden Case’s RBI groundout. Pisgah answered with a run in the bottom sixth when Dalton Johnson walked and scored on Luke Gilbert’s RBI groundout.
Smalley finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Johnson and Rogers had one hit and one walk while Levi Arnold had one hit and scored a run.
Wes Arnold pitched 2 1/3 innings and recorded six strikeouts to earn the win in relief.
Skyline got one hit each from Potts, Gates, Sam Utter and Jaxon Guthrie and two walks from Bryant Kennamer.
Section 11, DAR 9 — At Section, the Lions held off DAR’s rally attempt for a win over the Class 4A Patriots on Monday.
Section (4-6) scored six runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 lead, and added two runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth and the sixth to claim the win.
Dillon Pope went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Piercen Saint was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Noah Davis was 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the Lions while Jacob Stringer and Brycen Lowe had one hit each, Preston Dover walked twice and drive in a run while Aaron Thomas, Luke Swinford and Josh Moore drew two walks each.
Section pitchers Davis (two strikeouts), Pope (three strikeouts) and Jacob Stringer (five strikeouts) combined for 10 strikeouts.
North Jackson 10, Geraldine 0 — At Stevenson, North Jackson’s Caden Wynne and Jonathan Linderman combined to pitch a one-hitter in a five-inning win over the visiting Bulldogs at Stevenson Park’s Junior Rorex Field on Monday.
Wynne recorded eight strikeouts in four innings while Linderman fanned one batter on one inning of relief.
North Jackson (9-5) totaled 13 hits. Linderman went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Wynne, Blake Matthews (RBI) and Bodie Burnett had two hits each while Jayden Eakin (two RBIs), Carson Smith (one RBI), Collin Clark (RBI) and Nick Jernigan had one hit each.
SATURDAY
East Limestone 5, Scottsboro 3 — At Scottsboro, visiting East Limestone rallied from an early deficit to spoil “Senior Day” for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro (8-7) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Colton Atkinson and his eventual steal of home plate, but East Limestone tied the game in the top of the fourth before adding two more runs in the fifth to take the lead. Scottsboro pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth on French’s RBI double, but the Wildcats couldn’t get anything going in their final two at-bats. East Limestone, the alma mater of Scottsboro head coach Cade Medley, added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning.
Atkinson totaled two hits, a walk, two runs and an RBI while French finished 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI for the Wildcats, who also got two hits from Thomas Stewart and one hit and one run from Trey Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.