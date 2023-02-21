Scottsboro head wrestling coach Chris Staton was unsure what the procedure was if two teams tied in the team standings for the state championship.
Unfortunately for Staton, he did not get the chance to find out.
No. 1-ranked Jasper broke a tie with No. 2 Scottsboro thanks to Cole Carter’s victory in the 195-pound weight class, edging the Wildcats 116.5-110.5 in an extremely close battle for the AHSAA Class 5A State Wrestling championship Saturday afternoon at Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville.
Although Scottsboro would’ve preferred to win the state championship, the runner-up finish was its highest at state finish since a state runner-up finish in 2018.
“We came down here with eight kids and had seven of the eight place, and wrestled about as good we could. We were just a little short on numbers,” Staton said. “I thought we’d dug such a hole at sectionals that I really kind of thought we’d be wrestling for third or fourth. You never want wrestle for second, but considering the amount of kids we qualified, I think we had a good tournament.”
Scottsboro did add two more names its Wall of Champions at Carter Gym, as freshmen Stone Staton and John Stewart had their hands raised in victory in Class 5A’s 113- and 126-pound weight class state championship matches respectively.
Stone Staton defeated Jasper’s Kortez Samuels by a 13-4 major decision. He finished 3-0 in the tournament and closed the season with a 41-2 record with 25 pins.
Staton also got to share a memorable moment with his father and coach Chris.
“This is something we’ve worked for for a long time,” Stone Staton said. “He hugged me and said he loved me.”
Chris Staton said seeing his son claim a state title made him proud as both a coach and a father.
“A lot of nerves as coach when your guys are in the final, but (nerves) too when it’s your child. Kind of had to separate it,” Chris Staton said. “He’s wrestled really well all year and been consistent all year. He put together a good tournament. He’s put. The work in so it was good to see that rewarded.”
Two weight classes later, Stewart capped a dominant run through the 126-pound weight class. After his quarterfinal opponent forfeited, Stewart won his semifinal match in 58 seconds before needing only 1:28 to pin Moody’s Carson Poe. Stewart finished the season with 40-1 record with 27 pins.
“Just wrestle my match, get to my attacks and don’t let him control the match,” Stewart said. “It feels great. I came into the tournament confident in my ability to win and I got it done.”
Chris Staton said Stewart’s dominance throughout the season carried over into the sectional and state tournaments.
“He’s been dominant all year — I think there were several kids had jumped to a different weight class just to avoid him,” Chris Staton said. “ He had a dominant weekend. He works so hard, is coachable, and with his work ethic he’ll continue to have success.”
Scottsboro had two other state finalists.
Junior Ansel Goggans lost a tough 3-2 decision to Arab’s Joshua Roe in the 160-pound final. Goggans, who had lost Roe twice during this season, fought hard for an upset but came up a late takedown shy of claiming a title to finish his 2022-23 campaign with a 48-4 record — he won his state tournament quarterfinal and semifinal matches by a 6-0 and 6-2 decision respectively — and a state runner-up finish at 160.
“Goggans has had a really good season and was inn position to win, he was in the match, just a takedown away,” Chris Staton said. “Got to keep working. He’s got another shot to come get (a state championship) next year and that’s hopefully what he does.”
Josh Draskovic also posted a state runner-up finish for the Wildcats. After winning his quarterfinal match by a 12-5 decision, the sophomore picked up a win via pin in the semifinals to reach the 145-pound final, where he fell by pin in the third period to St. Clair County’s Brody Mizzell, who avenged his lone of the season against Draskovic by winning their last two meetings at sectionals and state.
“Josh wrestled well to get to the finals,” Chris Staton said of Draskovic, who finished with a 43-11 record. “We had beaten (Mizzell) early in the year, but they made some adjustments the last two matches. But (Draskovic) had a good weekend.”
In all, seven of Scottsboro eight state qualifiers placed with top-four finishes.
Aiden Goggans (48-9) rebounded from a state semifinal loss to eventual state champion Bentley Briscoe of Hayden to post a third-place finish at 152-pound weight class. The junior went 3-1 in the tournament, winning two matches via a pin. He pinned Elmore County’s Tyler Payton in the third-place match Saturday morning, defeating Payton for the second time after the two meet in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Colton Durham (38-15) took third place at 170 after going 3-1. The junior won his quarterfinal match by a 7-4 decision before losing by pin in the semifinals to eventual state champion Cole Sykes of Shelby County. Durham bounced back to win his final two matches in the consolation bracket by 11-5 and 10-4 decisions.
Thomas Rackler (43-10) posted fourth-place finish at 138, going 2-2 in the tournament. Both of his losses were to Gulf Shores’ Taylor Creek, including a 9-6 decision in the weight class’ third-place match. The junior rebounded from a loss by pin to Creek in the state quarterfinals to post consolation bracket wins over Elmore County’s Shawn Colvin by pin and East Limestone’s Sam Novosel by a 3-1 decision.
Nathaniel Beard went 1-2 at 285 for Scottsboro, winning a consolation bracket match over Tallasee’s Corbin Grover by a 2-0 decision after dropping his state quarterfinal match.
None of Scottsboro’s state qualifiers were seniors, giving the Wildcats hope for a different trophy next season.
“If we can continue to work and improve hopefully we (will be in the state-title hunt),” Chris Staton said. “We stress to the kids that you can’t be the wrestler you are now next year. So we’ve got to continue to build on those skills and work.”
