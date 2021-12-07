Scottsboro swimmers did not return from the AHSAA’s Class 6A-7A Swimming and Diving Championships with any state championships, but Wildcat swimmers still produced season-best efforts.
Scottsboro got season-best times from all three of the relay races its swimmers swam and three Top-20 finishes in three races during the state meet at Auburn University last Friday and Saturday.
Neither Scottsboro team scored points in order to place in the Class 6A-7A team standings.
Scottsboro’s Paige Giles turned in the team’s top finish, placing 17th in the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 1:02.78. She was the first alternate for the finals race. The junior also finished 19th in the 100-yard Backstroke (1:04.23).
Giles, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee and Shelton Linville teamed up to swim a season-best time (4:17.28) in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.
Meanwhile, Jake Benson, Will Porch, Craft Sanders and Luke Armour finished 19th in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay with a season-best time of 3:47.02 while Benson, Arlen Parr, Ben Bradford and Luke Armour finished 23rd in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a season-best time of 1:50.00.
Parr also finished 23rd in the boys 100-yard Breaststroke (1:05.86).
