Legion McCrary picked up a good night to put together a career game.
The Pisgah sophomore running back rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 71, 4 and 3 yards, on 22 caries during the No. 5-ranked Eagles’ 41-14 home-playoff clinching win over rival North Sand Mountain.
For his efforts, McCrary has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 7 of the high school football season were:
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns during the Wildcats' 25-0 win over Sardis.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore caught two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on six carries and completed one pass for three yards while recording two tackles, including one fro a loss, and two pass break-ups in the Eagles’ win over NSM.
Kaden Moore, NSM — The junior ran for 66 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 11 yards on offense while recording seven tackles and an interception on defense during the Bison’s 41-14 loss to Pisgah.
Junior Walker, Section — The senior ran for 141 yards and three touchdown on offense while recording seven tackles on defense during the Lions' 36-24 loss to Whitesburg Christian.
Landon Wright, Scottsboro — The senior recorded four tackles, including two for a loss, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ win over Sardis.
Cadarius Ringer, North Jackson — The sophomore ran for 91 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown on offense while recording 10 tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ 41-14 loss to Priceville.
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The junior ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries during the Panthers’ 49-8 loss to Decatur Heritage.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and completed 1 of 2 passes for 16 yards during the Wildcats’ win over Sardis.
Jett Jeffery, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 36 yards and a touchdown on offense while recording three tackles, including two for a loss and one quarterback sack, on defense during the Eagles’ win over NSM.
Wil Sims, North Jackson — The senior ran for 55 yards on six carries on offense and recorded 15 tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ loss to Priceville.
Cameron Summerford, Section — The senior ran for 104 yards on 17 carries during the Lions' loss to Whitesburg Christian.
Nyle Poore, NSM — The senior caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown on offense and had two tackles and forced a fumble on defense during the Bison’s loss to Pisgah.
Druw Smith, Scottsboro — The senior recorded six tackles, including two for a loss and one quarterback sack, while also recording a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry during the Wildcats’ win over Sardis.
Levi Horton, Pisgah — The sophomore recorded four tackles and an interception during the Eagles’ win over NSM.
Jaylan McCarver, Section — The senior ran for 28 yards and passed for 58 yards on offense while recording 19 tackles during the Lions' loss to Whitesburg Christian.
Blake Hill, NSM — The senior recorded 10 tackles during the Bison’s loss to Pisgah.
Tyler Brown, North Jackson — The junior recorded 11 tackles during the Chiefs’ loss to Priceville.
