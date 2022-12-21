The Skyline varsity girls basketball team rolled to a win over a county rival.
The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings raced out to a 22-3 lead after one quarter en route to a 54-26 victory over North Jackson Friday night.
Skyline (12-2) stretched its lead to 42-14 at halftime and 51-18 after three quarters.
Blakley Stuckey scored 13 points and Kaina King netted 12 for the Vikings, who also got nine from Brinlee Potts, eight from Kenzie Manning and six each from Jaslynn Wilkinson and Lexie Stucky.
Sarah Kate Garner scored 10 points and Camryn Case added seven for North Jackson while Sheyann Brown and Aubrey Smith had three each, Peyton Hill had two and Calena Coffey had one.
Sylvania 68, Pisgah 60 — At Sylvania, the host Rams had four players score in double figures in a win over Class 2A No. 2-ranked Pisgah Friday night.
Pisgah (8-3) trailed 18-16, 29-28 and 51-45 after the quarter breaks.
Campbell Barron scored 18 points and Kallie Tinker netted 14 for the Eagles while Piper Anderson and Ashton Childress had eight each and Madeline Flammia and Paisley Patalas had six each.
Ambriel Stopyak scored a game-high 22 points for Sylvania (8-2) while Leianna Currie netted 13, Anna Murdock totaled 12 and Lilley Frost contributed 11.
Saturdays
Skyline 57, Huntland (Tenn.) 43 — At Skyline, the Vikings completed a season sweep of their state-line rival.
After leading 16-11 after one quarter, Skyline (13-2) trailed 30-28 at halftime. But the Vikings outscored Huntland 17-7 in the third quarter to move in front 45-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Lexie Stucky scored 16 points, Kaina King netted 14 and Blakely Stuckey added 13 for Skyline, which also got eight from Brinlee Potts, four from Kenzie Manning and two from Sage Lewis.
Jocy May had 16 points and Logan McLennan added 14 for Huntland.
Monday
Woodville 50. Oakwood 35 — At Huntsville, visiting Woodville collected another Class 1A Area 15 win.
Woodville (10-5, 3-1) held Oakwood Adventist Academy scoreless in the opening quarter and 13-0 entering the second. The Panthers were in front 24-7 at halftime and 34-27 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 20 points and Kallie Brown added 13 for Woodville, which also got seven from Karlee Hutchens, five from Jerzey Jones, three from Anna Robertson and two from Michaela Jones.
Charity Jarman and Brooklyn Dublin had 12 and 11 points each for Oakwood (0-4 in area play).
James Clemens 42, Scottsboro 35 — At Madison, visiting Scottsboro scored only nine second-half points as Class 7A James Clemens rallied to down the Wildcats for a second time this season.
Scottsboro (6-4), which lost to the Jets 50-43 during the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament in Guntersville, led 18-11 after one quarter rand 26-19 at halftime. But James Clemens moved in front 32-30 after three quarters and outscored the Wildcats 10-5 in the final frame to seal the win.
Morgan Perkins led Scottsboro with 11 points while Bree Sexton had seven, Jadaya Edmondson had six and Adair Holland had three.
Alexa Moore scored 13 points and Gabrielle Stigger added 11 for James Clemens.
