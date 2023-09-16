The North Sand Mountain football team’s second shutout of the season landed it a rivalry win Friday night.
The Bison limited Ider to a 171 total yards and on the way to a 36-0 victory over the Hornets at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.
It was NSM’s 10th win in its last 13 meetings with the Hornets.
NSM, which shutout Valley Head 15-0 in Week 0, snapped a two-game losing streak with Friday’s victory. It was the fourth time NSM has shut out Ider since 2013.
NSM (2-2, 1-1) enjoyed its most productive offensive outing of the season, totaling 302 yards on a balance effort of 194 rushing yards and 108 passing.
Landon Keller completed 8 of 10 pass attempts for those 108 yards and threw for two touchdowns while Kaden Moore and Duncan Wilks caught three passes each for 43 and 41 yards respectively and Kade Davis caught two passes for 24. Moore also led the Bison in rushing with 97 yards on 12 carries while Hank Farmer added 70 yards on eight carries.
The Bison took a quick 8-0 lead in the opening quarter on Farmer’s 1-yard touchdown run and Kaden Moore’s two-point conversion, and Moore’s 5-yard touchdown run gave NSM a 15-0 halftime advantage.
Moore then caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Keller to stretch the NSM lead to 22-0 in the third quarter. After NSM forced Ider into a safety to up its lead to 24-0, Keller found Wilks for a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 30-0 NSM lead. Moore capped the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run.
