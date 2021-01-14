Scottsboro athletes turned in solid finishes during the Hump Day Octameet 2021.
The SHS girls and boys teams recorded 20 Top-10 finishes during the eight-team meet at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday.
The Hump Day Octameet 2021 featured some of the state’s top Class 6A and 7A programs.
Scottsboro finished fifth in the boys division standings with 43 points and sixth in the girls division standings with 17 points. Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville, coached by Scottsboro alum Tom Esslinger, swept the meet’s team titles.
Cooper Atkins had the best finish for Scottsboro, winning the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.75. Scottsboro had four of the top-nine finishers in that race, with Rex Green finishing second (1:55.20), Benson Atkins sixth (2:02.35) and Ridge Wells ninth (2:07.81).
Lauren Paradise turned in the best finish for the SHS girls, finishing fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:03.43).
Here are all of the results for Scottsboro athletes during meet:
GIRLS
400-meter dash
4. Lauren Paradise (1:03.43)
19. Charlsi Henderson (1:09.76)
20. Lela Moser (1:12.31)
21. Cambree Bradford (1:12.36)
800-meter run
9. Maddie Gossett (2:37.74)
10. Emma Bradford (2:38.84)
14. Ally Campbell (2:39.51)
22. Cadence Laughlin (2:46.12)
27. Shelton Linville (2:55.93)
31. Lauren Judge (3:03.60)
1600-meter run
5. Ally Campbell (5:32.41)
7. Emma Bradford (5:43.47)
10. Cadence Laughlin (5:51.58)
16. Hannah Cloud (6:30.19)
17. McCall Chandler (6:34.45)
3200-meter run
5. Maddie Gossett (12:05.83)
10. Mabry Bonsall (12:41.81)
11. Gracy Coley (13:28.08)
Shot Put
7. Emily Fortson (27-5.25)
10. Tristan Wallingsford (25-4)
11. Amy Roberts (24-8.25)
BOYS
400-meter dash
8. Brody Williams (54.16)
22. Johny Felix (59.03)
23. Cameron Estes (59.21)
24. Mcgee Kilgore (1:01.75)
800-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (1:54.75)
2. Rex Green (1:55.20)
6. Benson Atkins (2:02.35)
9. Ridge Wells (2:07.81)
28. Wilson Hill (2:21.85)
1600-meter run
2. Zach Avenel (4:23.22)
6. Evan Hill (4:30.12)
13. Noah Bonsall (4:38.03)
3200-meter run
5. Hadley Richardson (10:25.69)
8. Brady Thomas (10:36.36)
Pole Vault
4. Maddox Hamm (15 feet)
Shot Put
11. Jonah Warren (34-6.5)
12. Brady Shaw Killen (32-3.25)
13. Zach Wallingsford (31-11.5)
17. Bradyn Williams (28-5.75)
