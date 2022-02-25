While everyone else was busy overlooking Section, Section was busy planning its celebration.
The day before the Lions' matchup with top-ranked and defending state champion Midfield, Section players went over how they were going to celebrate the victory.
“When that buzzer goes off, run straight to the student section,” said senior Logan Patterson.
It was Patterson that led the race to a very loud and energetic Section student section after Midfield’s tying 3-pointer missed the mark in the Lions’ 55-52 upset win in the Class 2A Northeast Regional championship game Tuesday afternoon at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
No. 3-ranked Section (26-9) plays Southeast Regional champion Lanett (17-3) in the Class 2A State Tournament semifinals on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
“Not a lot people in this gym thought we could do this,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn. “To come out here and play well, compete — that was the main thing, compete and give ourselves a chance — and these guys did an incredible job. Super proud of these guys.
“This group has being talking about the Final Four since they started playing rec ball. When I left Scottsboro, it was because (of this group). They were going into the ninth grade and everyone was talking about this group, and I wanted to come back home and coach these guys. About as tight-knit group you can be, not just with each other, but with me and my assistant coach (Zach) Hart. It’s rare to have 10 seniors and they’re all tight, all of them fun to be around, everybody together and just loves each other.”
It’s Section’s sixth all-time Northeast Regional championship and its first trip to the state tournament in six years.
“Ever since I was a little kid this was a dream that I’ve had,” said regional MVP Alex Guinn. “It really means the world to me.”
The Lions ended Midfield’s bid for a repeat with what Wynn called the Lions’ best defensive effort of the season.
“Defensively we did as about as good as we have, and that’s saying something. Once we got on them, I think (Midfield) was shocked with what was going on. To be honest, we didn’t expect to be able to guard like we did. We were going to play our red, play a little sagging (man-to-man defense) and be inside,” Wynn said. “But once we got up on them, we felt pretty confident that we could guard them and keep them in front of us. There’s not a better defender than Kaden Bradford. When I saw that he could keep (Midfield star Pig Johnson) in front of him for the most part, I just said ‘let’s play, let’s guard them.’”
Johnson still finished with 22 points, but Midfield took only 47 shot attempts for the game. Shannon Jones was the only other Midfield scorer in double figures with 12.
Section had three scorers in double figures, with Guinn scoring 22 points, Patterson totaling 18 points and six rebounds, Drake McCutchen adding 10 points and six rebounds Jacob Cooper having five points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Guinn, Cooper and Patterson were named to the all-regional tournament team.
The game was close throughout, with Midfield (27-8) leading 15-12 after one quarter and 21-20 at halftime. After trailing 31-24 midway through the third quarter, Section outscored Midfield 12-2 over the final 3:31 to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Going into the fourth, we knew we had them right where we wanted them,” Patterson said. “They were shell-shocked. We kept battling, just tried to keep winning the little things. If we did the little things, just keep adding up stuff, we’d win the game.”
Guinn’s layup and Patterson’s jumper gave Section its largest lead at 40-33 lead with 6:51 remaining, and the Lions continued to hold Midfield off with key baskets and free throws. Some foul-shooting struggles for Section helped Midfield claw to within 54-52, and with Section up two with 11 seconds left, Cooper missed a pair of free throws. Despite being the lone Section player on that end of the court, he got the rebound among four Midfield players and was fouled again. The senior made one of the following two free throws, a make that forced Midfield to have to a shoot a 3-pointer to try to tie the game in the closing seconds.
“I saw it bounce once and they (Midfield’s players) were just looking at it,” Cooper said. “I thought ‘if that misses I can get this ball.’ I grabbed it. The rest is history.”
Midfield coach Courtney Jones said the Patriots got the look from 3-point land it wanted, a corner attempt by Dalvin Dawson, a player Jones said was Midfield’s best 3-point shooter. Midfield tracked down the rebound but was unable to get attempt another shot as time expired.
“Congratulations to Section High School and their coach and program,” Jones said. “I think they came out well prepared…I do hope they go ahead and win it all.”
It’s the second state tournament appearance as a head coach for Wynn, who also led Scottsboro to the Class 5A Girls State Tournament during the 2017-18 season.
Wynn, who picked up his 250th career coaching victory with the regional title game win, said taking his alma mater there “is special. To play two years, back-to-back years, (at state) when I was in high school and then be able to take my guys down there, you can’t put that into words. It’s just storybook really.”
