The Skyline varsity boys basketball team will have the unfortunate “what-if” feeling when it comes to its appearance in the 2022-23 Class 1A Boys Northeast Regional final.
The No. 8-ranked Vikings were unable to hold an 11-point fourth-quarter lead as No. 3 Oakwood Adventist Academy rallied for a 58-50 regional championship game victory Wednesday night at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“We let one get away from us,” said Skyline head coach Joey Rowell. “We played really three quality quarters of basketball. I hate it for these guys because they’ve put so much into this.”
Oakwood drew national attention last year when it forfeited its Northeast Regional game because it fell on its Sabbath (sundown Friday to sundown Saturday) and the AHSAA would not change the start of that Saturday game from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“This is our first time being here, first time winning, and we’re like kids on Christmas morning, just really excited. This is exciting for our little school. This is the first time we’ve experienced anything like this,” said Oakwood head coach Melvin Allen. “Skyline, this was our fourth time playing them and they have an extremely good coach and an extremely good team.”
Oakwood went 3-1 this season against the Vikings, who defeated Oakwood 68-56 in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament after losing the teams’ two regular-season meetings.
For much of Wednesday’s matchup, it looked as if Skyline would win the team’s fourth and final meeting as well.
Skyline (24-10) led 16-14 after one quarter and led for much of the second quarter before Oakwood grabbed a slim 27-26 halftime lead. But the third quarter belonged to Skyline, as the Vikings got back-to-back 3-pointers from Scott York and a trey from Jayten Prince to start the second half on a 9-2 run. The Vikings’ lead grew to double figures on Prince’s layup with 1:01 left in the third quarter, and the Vikings got a jumper from Chase Bickers 31 seconds later to carry a 46-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
But Oakwood dominated the final period, outscoring the Vikings 23-4. The Mustangs, who took their first lead since the start of the second half on Eleazar Williams’ 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining, finished the game on a 12-0 run over the final 2:11.
“We were outscored 23-4 in the fourth quarter, that’s the story of the game,” Rowell said. “It just hurts. Got to tip your hat to (Oakwood). Like us, that team is not going to lay down and quit. They didn’t come here to hand this game to us. We knew they’d come back and fight and claw. We were in scramble mode and really didn’t get the looks that we wanted (in the fourth quarter).”
Skyline shot just 1-for-7 from the field in the fourth quarter and was 2-of-4 at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Oakwood made six of its 10 fourth-quarter shot attempts and were 9-of-11 at the free-throw line in the final period.
Will Avans totaled 15 points and two assists, Bryant Kennamer tallied 13 points and four steals and Jayten Prince had nine points and six rebounds for Skyline. All three were selected to the all-regional tournament team. Skyline also got nine points from Scott York, four points, five assists and four rebounds from senior Chase Bickers and two points from senior Dillon Stephens.
Regional MVP Jonathan Walden scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter for Oakwood (26-8), which plays Central Region champion No. 2 Autaugaville in the Class 1A Boys State Tournament semifinals in Birmingham on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Skyline underclassmen Avans, Kennamer and Prince all vowed to not let Wednesday’s loss go for naught.
“Obviously it didn’t turn out how we wanted,” Prince said. “The next step is to get back to work and look forward to next year and go farther.”
Added Avans, “try to come back a better team next year and try to go to Birmingham.”
Rowell said the Vikings have “unfinished business” heading into next season.
“I’m tickled to know these guys will be going to war with me again next year and we have some unfinished business we’re going to try to take care of next year,” he said. “We’ve overcome a lot this year to become the team that we are. Nothing to hang their heads about. I’m proud to call these my guys.”
