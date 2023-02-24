Bryant Kennamer

Skyline's Bryant Kennamer (3) glides around Oakwood's Tysean Allen (4) for a layup during the teams' Class 1A Northeast Regional championship game at Jacksonville State.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Skyline varsity boys basketball team will have the unfortunate “what-if” feeling when it comes to its appearance in the 2022-23 Class 1A Boys Northeast Regional final.

The No. 8-ranked Vikings were unable to hold an 11-point fourth-quarter lead as No. 3 Oakwood Adventist Academy rallied for a 58-50 regional championship game victory Wednesday night at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.