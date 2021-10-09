The Oneonta High School football program got a milestone win at Scottsboro’s expense.
Oneonta collected the program’s 700th all-time win with a 35-14 victory over the Wildcats at Gilbreath Stadium in Oneonta Friday night.
The Redskins are now 700-360-3 all-time since starting football in 1912, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Oneonta is the third school to reach that mark. T.R. Miller and Fayette County did so earlier this season.
Oneonta used some big special teams play to take charge against the Wildcats.
Collin Moon returned a punt 73 yards and Angel Marquez kicked the first of his five PATs to give the Redskins a 7-0 lead with 9:28 left in the first quarter. After Oneonta (7-1) went in front 14-0 on Luke Hodge’s 34-yard touchdown pass from Braden Moore, Moon returned a punt 65 yards for a score with 9:51 left in the second quarter to give the Redskins a 21-0 advantage.
Moon added a 4-yard touchdown run and Cole Swindle caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Moore to give Oneonta a 35-0 third-quarter lead.
Scottsboro (1-6) got on the scoreboard twice in the fourth quarter, getting a 20-yard touchdown run from Jake Jones and an 11-yard touchdown run from Caleb Lynch. Alvaro Cazorla kicked both PATs for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro finished 211 total yards, including 171 rushing. Keelan Alvarez ran for 98 yards on 19 carries while Jones had 24 yards on 15 carries and Lynch had 20 yards on five carries. Jones was 5-of-14 passing for 40 yards. Kyle Wright caught three passes for 20 yards.
Scottsboro resumes Class 6A Region 7 play next week at Southside.
› Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM contributed to this report.
