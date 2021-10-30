The Pisgah football team will enter the state playoffs riding its longest winning streak in more than decade.
The Class 2A Eagles went on the road and defeated Class 5A playoff-bound Douglas 20-7 Friday night.
It was the seventh straight win for Pisgah (7-3), its longest streak since winning seven consecutive games during the 2009 season.
“Really proud of kids. They found a way to win in an environment that wasn’t perfect and (on) a slick playing field,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “That was a playoff type game against a playoff team.”
Pisgah took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Mason Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Parker Law. Douglas, which is enjoying its best season since 1998, bounced back to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter on Raygan Edmondson’s 30-yard touchdown catch from Eli Teal. The Eagles moved back in front 14-7 when its scored on the final play of the first half on Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Jake Hendricks and Holcomb’s two-point conversion pass to Law.
Pisgah’s offense then made a defensive-type play in the third quarter that loomed large in the outcome. Douglas returned an interception inside the Pisgah 10-yard line, but Hendricks forced the Douglas player to fumble and the Eagles recovered, thwarting a scoring opportunity for Douglas.
Pisgah put the game away late in the fourth quarter, as a 40-yard run by Fox Tinker led to Parker Law’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:12 remaining and give the Eagles a two-score advantage.
Pisgah, the Class 2A Region 7 champion, hosts Region 5 No. 4-seed Sulligent in the first round of the Class 2A Playoffs next week. It’s the first time Pisgah has hosted a playoff game since 2003.
“After the game at Falkville (starting 0-3), we told the seniors, told all of them, that we weren’t going to start playing for the future, that we wanted to win now,” Pruitt said. “We got a few wins and got a little confidence and the kids have just come to work every day. I’m really proud of them.”
