For Summer Miller, an opportunity to continue her tennis career came at her fast.
After an opposing coach recommended her to the coach at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Miller soon was on a visit to campus and meeting the team and players, and commitment to program followed.
A few weeks later, Miller is officially a Huntingdon College tennis signee.
She signed with the Hawks during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School on May 16.
Miller is the first Scottsboro tennis player that will sign to play collegiately since current head coach Megan (Strickland) Manning signed with Montevallo in November 2015.
Miller said she started playing tennis for Scottsboro “as a hobby” as an eighth-grader, but her mindset toward the sport changed before her junior season.
“When Coach Manning became head coach, I saw where tennis could take me and started working more seriously,” Miller said. “She’s been my rock ever since.”
Miller played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats this season. She also helped Scottsboro advance to the Class 6A state tournament in 2022, which was the program’s first state tournament appearance.
“Helping my team go to state for the first time in school history is a feeling I will remember forever,” Miller said.
Manning said Miller will contribute on and off the court for Huntingdon.
“Her game has risen to a whole new level the last year, and you won’t find many kids who can rip a back hand the way that she does,” Manning said of Miller. “At the next level, I fully anticipate seeing Summer contribute to her new program the way she has contributed to ours. Summer is one of the best teammates you can have, and will continue to set the bar high. She remains dedicated as a player, but also as a cheerleader to all those around her.”
Manning said Miller’s signing is “huge for our program…and hope that we continue to have many strive to play on the college level in the years that follow.”
Miller said she’s hoping to find the same atmosphere in her new program that she enjoyed being in at Scottsboro.
“I’m hoping it’ll be the same family atmosphere as it is at Scottsboro,” Miller said.
