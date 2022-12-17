The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team ran past a Class 3A opponent for a third straight win.
The Eagles opened up a 22-2 lead to start the game en route to a 77-46 victory over visiting Geraldine Tuesday night at Pisgah’s Carey Ellison Gymnasium.
Pisgah (8-2) made a season-high 15 3-pointers, shot 42% overall from the field and recorded 20 steals.
Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison was happy with hits teams’ efforts from the start but is still stressing a 32-minute mentality for his team.
“We got out early, everything was clicking, then we started coasting when we realized we were up big,” he said. “I know it’s human nature, but its frustrating as a coach when you start letting bad habits creep in. The second half we kind of took a step back because we didn’t execute and had way too many turnovers.”
Pisgah (8-2) led 26-6 after now quarter and got 3-pointers from Campbell Barron (two), Alex Wright and Kallie Tinker and a basket in the post from Ashton Childress to take a 40-10 lead with 5:18 left in the second quarter. Pisgah led 44-17 at halftime. Geraldine (2-10) got as close as 19 in the third quarter before Pisgah carried a 64-39 lead into the fourth.
Five Eagles scored in double figures. Tinker made five 3-pointers and closed with 17 points along with three steals and three rebounds. Barron made four treys and scored 17 points as well while also totaling two assists, four rebounds and two steals. Paisley Patalas totaled 13 points, five assists and five steals for the Eagles and Ashton Childress had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Piper Anderson had 10 points, two assists and six rebounds. Pisgah also got four points, six assists and three rebounds from Jaley Keller, three points and four steals from Madeline Flammia and three points from Wright.
Hallie Burns scored 12 points and Sara Smith netted 11 for Geraldine.
The teams play again on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Sand Mountain Tournament quarterfinals at Section High School.
Varsity Boys
Geraldine 53, Pisgah 51 — Visiting Geraldine got the go-ahead basket and some key defensive plays in the final minute to rally past the Eagles Tuesday night.
The game was back and forth. Pisgah (4-3) led 11-4 in the first quarter before Geraldine closed the period with a 13-2 run to take a 17-13 lead. After trailing 35-29 at halftime, the Eagles used a 12-0 run in the third quarter — Pisgah held Geraldine scoreless for 4:49 — while outscoring Geraldine 16-5 in the quarter to carry a 45-40 lead into the final period.
Geraldine (6-5), which trailed by as many as seven in the fourth quarter, took a 51-49 lead on Jaxon Colvin’s three-point play with 1:57 remaining, but Pisgah tied it 51-all on Jakob Kirby’s bucket with 1:22 remaining. But on Geraldine’s next possession, Jayse Cooks scored what proved to the be the winning bucket on a putback with 59 seconds left.
Pisgah missed a shot on its ensuing possession, but Geraldine gave the Eagles a chance to tie by missing three front end of a 1-and-1 with 14.8 remaining. On Pisgah’s last possession, Geraldine’s Lucas Bryant got a piece of Luke Gilbert’s jumper in the lane, and Pisgah missed a tip-in off that short shot just before the buzzer sounded.
“We were trying to get Luke going downhill toward the basket where he could shoot or kick off of it if they helped (defensively) but Geraldine wouldn’t let him turn the corner and their length came in to play (on the shot). Still had a chance to put it back and go to overtime, but it was tough. (Geraldine’s) length really affected us in the paint, disturbed most of our shots in the paint. We couldn’t get one to fall there late. But I thought we played pretty well. I thought the played a solid defensive game. We’ve been working towards defense. Second half, played pretty solid all-around. Making progress for sure.”
Kirby scored a game-high 27 points for Pisgah while also totaling three assists and two steals. Gilbert contributed 16 points and four rebounds for the Eagles while Brodie Overdear had five points, eight rebounds and two assists and Caleb Jenkins had three points.
Colvin led Geraldine with 21 points while Connor Johnson added 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.