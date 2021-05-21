A somber Pisgah softball team was gathered in left field, sitting behind the 2021 Class 2A state runner-up trophy.
It wasn’t the trophy the Eagles wanted, but with all the adversity they had faced over the previous two days, leaving Oxford with any trophy was a feat, Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan said.
“Don’t be disappointed,” Duncan told his players as he pointed at the state runner-up trophy. “It’s not what we wanted, but we laid it all on the line. Other teams would’ve thrown their gloves down and that would’ve been it (after losing in the opening round). But we battled. We gave it everything we had.”
In the end, No. 1-ranked Pisgah’s marathon run all the way through the elimination bracket — the Eagles won four elimination games after a first-round loss to No. 2 Sumiton Christian — to reach the state finals round before falling to No. 7 Orange Beach 3-2 in nine innings Thursday night as the Eagles looked to force the winner-take-all “if necessary” championship game.”
Pisgah (37-13) dealt with some sickness Thursday, as two key seniors, Bella Bobo and Duke signee Kennedy Barron, played but not at 100 percent. Barron, the Eagles’ top pitcher, served mostly as a designated hitter while working just three innings in the circle against G.W. Long. In her place, seventh-grader Piper Anderson took over most the pitching duties.
“We had some things not go our way, but we made it work and got back to the finals,” Duncan said. “With Kennedy sick, Piper came in and did a great job. Bella was sick all day, other kids were battling things. Not trying to make excuses, just that adds to what these girls did. They just kept battling, kept playing hard. Can’t say enough about our kids.”
Against Orange Beach, Pisgah erased an early deficit in the top of the second inning when Hannah Duncan doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. The game stayed tied 1-all until the ninth when Duncan singled and scored on Karlee Holcomb’s two-out double. But Orange Beach (35-9) answered in the bottom of the ninth, as the seventh-grader Ava Hodo hit a two-run, walk-off home run to left field to give the Makos their first state championship.
“We got to where we wanted to get to, and we had opportunities (but) we didn’t capitalize like we need to and kept it close. We hit the ball hard, just couldn’t piece hits together,” Billy Duncan said. “We had some clutch hits to go ahead, and (Orange Beach) came back and got a big hit right there. Hate to lose like that, but they came up with a clutch hit there.”
Pisgah’s Barron, Lila Kate Wheeler and Briley Worley were selected to the all-tournament team.
Pisgah has been to the state finals now 16 times since 2001 (10 state titles and six runner-up finishes) and eight out of the last nine state tournaments.
“Glad to see this senior class go out in the state finals,” Billy Duncan said. “They (Barron, Bobo, Hannah Duncan and Madison Phillips) had a legendary career. I’m proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish. Can’t say enough about their character and who they are. This is just not about softball, their just great athletes and just great kids. They’re winners.”
Thursday’s state finals game was also the last for longtime assistant Lisa Shavers, who is retiring from coaching after 18 seasons on the Pisgah staff.
“She’s been great,” Billy Duncan said. “It’s been fun with her on the staff. I’m glad we got to play to the final game. It was an opportunity to recognize her.”
Shavers accepted the state runner-up trophy for the Eagles before handing it off and being embraced by the players.
“It was just an honor to go out there and accept it for these girls,” Shavers said. “It’s been a wonderful 18 years. I look forward to sitting in the stands and watching them bring home many more (state championship) trophies.”
Here is a recap of Pisgah’s games in the 2021 Class 2A State Tournament prior to the state finals:
Winners Bracket
Quarterfinals
Sumiton Christian 9, Pisgah 8 — Sumiton Christian scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the Eagles to the elimination bracket.
Karlee Holcomb and Kennedy Barron had two hits and one RBI each for Pisgah while Lila Kate Wheeler had one hit and two RBIs and Molly Heard had one hit and one RBI.
Elimination Bracket Game
Pisgah 1, Spring Garden 0 (11 innings) — Pisgah’s Briley Worley ended the longest game of the season for both teams in the bottom of the 11th inning with a walk-off RBI single that drove in Hannah Duncan with the winning run.
Duncan and Claudia Barron had two hits each for Pisgah while Worley, Bella Bobo and Madeline Flammia had one hit each.
Kennedy Barron finished with 10 strikeouts over 11 innings pitched for the Eagles.
Elimination Bracket Game
Pisgah 10, Lamar County 5 — The Eagles broke open a tie-game with a six-run sixth inning to advance.
Pisgah took the lead when Claudia Barron singled and later scored on Lila Kate Wheeler’s RBI triple. Madeline Flammia then had an RBI double, Molly Heard had a two-run double and Briley Worley had an RBI double to cap the Eagles’ big inning.
Wheeler finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Heard was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Hannah Duncan and Briley Worley both had two hits and one RBI and Bella Bobo and Barron had two hits each. Piper Anderson pitched three innings in relief and got the win in the circle.
Elimination Bracket Game
Pisgah 5, Mars Hill 1 — The Eagles avenged a loss at regionals to Mars Hill by eliminating the Panthers from the state tournaments.
Pisgah grabbed an early lead in the first inning when Madeline Flammia scored on Molly Heard’s RBI sacrifice bunt. The Eagles upped their lead to 4-0 in the fifth on Lila Kate Wheeler’s RBI single and Molly Heard’s two-run single before going in front 5-1 in the sixth on Kennedy Barron’s RBI single.
Piper Anderson pitched a complete game with three strikeouts for Pisgah.
Elimination Bracket Final
Pisgah 6, G.W. Long 5 — Hannah Duncan singled home Kennedy Barron with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as Pisgah scored two runs in its last at-bat to rally to advance to the Class 2A state finals.
Pisgah led most of the way until the bottom of the sixth when G.W. Long scored three runs to the take the lead. But back-to-back singles from Madeline Flammia and Barron started the inning. Flammia scored the tying run on Molly Heard’s RBI sacrifice bunt before Duncan drove in the game-winning run.
Pisgah also got a two-run single from Lila Kate Wheeler in the second inning and an RBI sacrifice fly from Briley Worley in the game.
Piper Anderson pitched the final four innings and got the win in the circle.
