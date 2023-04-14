The Scottsboro baseball team is postseason bound.
The Wildcats locked up a second straight state playoff appearance thanks to a Class 5A Area 14 sweep of Douglas this week.
Scottsboro posted a 15-5 win in five innings in Game 1 of the series at Douglas on Tuesday.
With the game tied 2-all after two innings, Scottsboro scored eight runs in the to pop the third before adding two more in the fourth and three in the fifth to get the mercy-rule shortened victory.
Gregory French finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs for Scottsboro while Carson Chapman had two hits and three RBIs and Colton Atkinson had two hits, two walks and an RBI. The Wildcats also got one hit and one RBI each from Druw Smith and Trey Cooper (two walks) and one hit from Trent Jones. Eli Sparks pitched four innings and recorded two strikeouts while posting the win on the mound. Hunter Hancock struck out one Douglas batter in one inning in relief.
The Wildcats official secure their playoff berth with Thursday’s 10-0 win over the Eagles at the Scottsboro Baseball Complex. Scottsboro (16-11, 3-3) led Douglas (0-6 in area) 1-0 after four innings before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth and five in the sixth to close out the mercy-rule shortened six-inning win.
Chapman hit a two-run home run and French finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wildcats while Atkinson and Luke Dixson had one hit and two RBIs each. Scottsboro also got one hit and one RBI from Smith and one hit each from Cooper and Thomas Stewart. Atkinson pitched a one-hitter for the Wildcats striking out nine while allowing just two walks over six innings.
Etowah 7-10, North Jackson 4-0 — North Jackson finished as the Class 4A Area 14 runner-up after being swept in an area series with Etowah this week.
Etowah scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday to break a 2-all tie and win Game 1 of the area series in Stevenson on Tuesday. Carson Smith had two hits and one RBI and Jonathan Linderman had one hit, two walks and an RBI for North Jackson while Bodie Burnett had an RBI single, Nick Jernigan drove in a run and Blake Matthews singled. Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision while closing with five strikeouts.
In Game 2 in Attalla on Wednesday, North Jackson (19-10, 4-2) was no-hit in a 10-0 loss as Etowah (16-10, 6-0) claimed the area championship.
Ider 9, NSM 8 — At Ider, North Sand Mountain’s bid for a second area championship in three seasons was denied by rival Ider, which rebounded from a 14-4 loss to the Bison on Monday for a 9-8 win over NSM on Tuesday.
The loss means NSM (17-7, 5-3) finished as the area runner-up and will travel to play the Area 10 champion in a best-of-three series in the first round of the Class 2A Playoffs on April 21.
NSM built an 8-2 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning, but Ider (11-14, 4-4) scored six runs in the bottom of the frame to tie at 8-all before winning it in the bottom of the seventh in walk-off fashion on Landon Traylor’s game-winning RBI single.
Kolten Cooper went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Kaden Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for NSM, which also got two hits from Luke Reed and one each from Logan Shoemake (RBI), Landon Keller (RBI), Jackson Burgess and Kayden Gilley.
Fyffe 12, Pisgah 5 — At Pisgah, visiting Fyffe completed a Class 2A Area 15 series sweep of the Eagles on Tuesday.
Pisgah (9-13, 2-6), playing its season finale, erased a 5-0 deficit to tie the game at 5-all after four innings. But Fyffe (15-11, 6-2) scored six runs in the top of the fifth and added a run in the sixth to seal the win, which coupled with NSM’s loss to Ider gave Fyffe the Class 2A Area 15 championship.
Luke Gilbert went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and JJ Williams had a two-run double for the Eagles, who also got one hit and one RBI from Caleb Jenkins, one hit each from Jaxon Byrd and Dalton Johnson, one RBI from Conley Rogers and two walks from Levi Arnold.
Athens Bible 10-6, Skyline 1-5 — At Skyline, area champion Athens Bible swept the Vikings in a Class 1A Area 15 series on Tuesday.
In Game 1, Athens Bible ace Will Brand pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts against the Vikings, whose lone hit was a single from Bryant Kennamer.
In Game 2, Athens Bible scored in the winning run in the seventh inning to finish 6-0 in area play. Skyline (5-9, 2-4) rallied from deficits of 4-2 and 5-4 to tie the game before Athens Bible’s walk-off win — Athens Bible was the home team for Game 2 of the series. Jaxon Guthrie had two hits and one RBI and Daniel Olinger had two hits for the Vikings, who also got one hit and one RBI from Kennamer and Will Gates and one RBI from Davis Potts.
Valley Head 16-16, Woodville 0-7 — At Woodville, Valley Head swept the Panthers in a Class 1A Area 15 series on Tuesday.
In Game 1, Riley White singled for Woodville while Chase Stewart drew a walk.
In Game 2, Ace Weaver went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored for Woodville while White finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. The Panthers also got two hits and one RBI from Case Robertson while Stewart and Jager Campbell had one hit each.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 8, Section 4 — At Section, the visiting South Pittsburg scored seen runs over the final three innings to rally past the Lions on Tuesday.
Section (10-15) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Noah Davis’ RBI single and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Dillon Pope’s RBI single. But South Pittsburg (12-8) scored three runs in the fifth and two each in the sixth and seventh innings to down the Lions for the second time in as many days.
Pope finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Section while Davis was 2-for-3 with an RBI. The Lions also got two hits from Evan Hammon and one each from Carter Cooper, Jacob Stringer and Josh Moore.
