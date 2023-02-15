Seth Whitmire

Seth Whitmire hit a basket and draws a foul on Boaz’s Andre Kirkland during the third quarter of Scottsboro’s 69-57 Class 5A Northeast Sub-regional win over Boaz at Hambrick Hall Tuesday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team has a tendency to go on game-changing scoring runs.

The Wildcats delivered such a run Tuesday night to ensure its state-championship quest took the next step this postseason.

