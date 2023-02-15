The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team has a tendency to go on game-changing scoring runs.
The Wildcats delivered such a run Tuesday night to ensure its state-championship quest took the next step this postseason.
No. 6-ranked Scottsboro used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead for good during an eventual 69-57 Class 5A Northeast Sub-regional win over visiting Boaz at Hambrick Hall.
“We kept wondering when (the run) was coming, and then you start wondering if it’s coming?” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “Thankfully it did and we were able to stretch it out a little bit.”
The win sends Scottsboro (22-8) to the Class 5A Northeast Regional, where it plays Springville in a semifinal matchup Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Scottsboro-Springville winner plays either Moody or No. 7 Guntersville in the regional final on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:45 a.m.
It’s Scottsboro’s sixth all-time regional appearance and the third straight for the Wildcats, who played in the Class 6A Northwest Regional at Hanceville the past two seasons.
“Different venue but back in the Sweet 16 again,” Bell said. “That’s a testament to our kids.”
Boaz (18-13) made the Wildcats earn their latest regional berth.
After Tyson Sexton scored the game’s first eight points for Scottsboro, Boaz rallied in front 17-16 after one quarter of play and led 30-28 at halftime. The Pirates led 35-30 midway through the third quarter when Scottsboro put together its go-ahead scoring run, taking the lead on Sexton’s 3-pointer before concluding it with Sexton’s steal and layup and Ethan Robert’s driving basket. The Wildcats ultimately led 49-42 entering the fourth quarter and pushed their lead to 10 on Jake Jones’ 3-pointer early in the final period. Scottsboro took its largest lead at 63-49 on Sexton’s trey with 3:16 remaining, but Chadan Hamilton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Boaz within 63-57 with 1:21 left to play. But Scottsboro connected on 6-of-7 free-throw attempts over the final 54.5 seconds to close out the win.
“Give Boaz credit — they played us as hard as anybody all year. We don’t usually get our energy matched, but tonight they got after us. Coaching-wise, they’ve got two really good coaches over there (head coach Cale Black and assistant Neal Thrash) and I knew they were going to be ready. I’m glad they were a little bit deeper than we were,” Bell said.
“That’s why you have to bring it every night this point in the season. You better bring it or your season is going to be over. We regrouped at halftime. We never could get into a flow offensively (in the first half), then we were guarding them, and the pressure starts to mount. But they relaxed at halftime and came out and played a lot better in the second half. We didn’t expect (Boaz) to shoot the ball as well as they did, but there’s always things that happen in the course of the game that you don’t expect and you have to adjust. Our kids did.”
Sexton, who committed to the University of Montevallo earlier Tuesday before passing Wendall “Chick” Nix for in the third place on Scottsboro’s all-time career scoring list (1,593 points), led Scottsboro with 29 points while fellow seniors Seth Whitmire and Parker Bell scored 15 and seven points respectively. The Wildcats also got 10 points from Jones, five from Roberts and two from Jameson Gray.
Hamilton hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points for Boaz, which also got 12 points from Jakai Hudgens and 11 from Jaquan Kelly.
Scottsboro celebrated the win and a victorious home finale for seniors Parker Bell, Sexton and Whitmire, a trio that has helped Scottsboro win three area titles as well as one regional title thus far in their careers.
“To send these three seniors off in their last home game with a win — a gutsy win — and they all three had a part in (was special),” Jason Bell said. “What a trio. All three are really good players that have set a standard for the younger kids coming up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.