The Scottsboro football team’s winning streak against its archrival now sits at half a decade.
The Wildcats bounced back from an early deficit to down visiting North Jackson 44-15 Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
It was the fifth straight win for Scottsboro against the Chiefs, it’s longest in series history and the second longest overall in series history behind North Jackson’s nine-game win streak from 2004-12.
North Jackson now leads the series 21-15, but Scottsboro has won eight of the last nine meetings. The win was also Scottsboro’s sixth straight home win against the Chiefs.
“It’s a huge win for our kids,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell.
Scottsboro (2-0) trailed 7-0 after North Jackson put together an 85-yard, 13-play, 6:11 scoring drive on the game’s opening possession, but the Wildcats defense stiffened after that while the SHS offense scored on all three of its first-half possessions to build a 10-point halftime lead.
The second half was all Scottsboro, which scored on its first six possessions of the game, to take command.
“We challenged them at halftime to really assert themselves,” Bell said. “I felt like we allowed (North Jackson) to be the aggressor for the most part in the first half. Second half, I thought we came out and just took charge. Really proud of the way they responded.”
North Jackson grabbed a 7-0 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter on Diego Holt’s 9-yard touchdown run and Nick Jernagin’s extra point, but Scottsboro followed Luke Terrell’s 35-yard kickoff return with a 51-yard drive, capped by Jacobi Edmondson’s 1-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play with 4 seconds left in the opening quarter. The first of Cole Rauechle’s five PATs tied it at 7-all.
Quarterback Jake Jones capped the Wildcats’ next possession with a 10-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2 play with 4:44 left in the second quarter. After forcing a North Jackson punt, Jones hit Jayden Gilbert on a 35-yard pass that ultimately led to Rauechle’s 40-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining before halftime.
Then came the Wildcats’ dominant third quarter in which they scored three touchdowns and amassed 168 total yards on just 12 plays while their defense held North Jackson to just 45 yards.
A 46-yard run from sophomore Antonio Brocks set up Gilbert’s 4-yard touchdown run with 10:35 left in the third quarter, and Brocks scored on a 25-yard run six-plus minutes later to push the Wildcats’ lead to 31-7. Edmondson then broke through the line for a 32-yard touchdown run with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter. Back-up quarterback Noah Tolleson busted a 57-yard run early in the fourth quarter before scoring on a 6-yard run on the following play to close the scoring for Scottsboro.
Bell lauded the work of a number of players who found themselves thrust into bigger roles this week with the Wildcats’ losing wingback Thomas Rackler, linebacker Griffin Murdock and cornerback Cohen Thompson out for the season with injuries, cornerback Gabrel Jackson sidelined for Friday’s game and an in-game injury to starting fullback Keelan Alvarez on Scottsboro’s first offensive possession.
“When you’re playing at this level, you’re going to have injuries and you’ve got to have guys that step up. We challenge them to be ready. Antonio Brocks, I thought he did a super job. We know Jacobi can play — We think Keelan got a bruise on his knee. We think he’s going to be OK — but they’re stepping up and doing what we’re asking them to do.”
Brocks led the Wildcats with 70 yards on four carries while Edmondson had 63 yards on nine carries and Jones had 44 yards on eight carries. Jones also completed 6 of 8 passes for 87 yards, including a 31-yarder to Brocks in the third quarter. Scottsboro finished with 270 rushing yards on 29 carries.
North Jackson totaled 269 yards, including 161 on the ground. Holt ran for 76 yards on 16 carries while Jernagin picked up 59 yards on 10 carries. Jernagin also finished 8-of-15 passing for 109 yards, including a 63-yarder to Jonathan Linderman in the fourth quarter that set up Holt’s 4-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with 2:19 remaining.
“Disappointed in the outcome, but not at all disappointed with how our guys competed,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. “I thought we displayed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit. We felt like they fought their tails off the entire night. Saw a lot of signs you want to see for growth and setting up for the way you want the season to go. You’ve got to learn some lessons along the road, and this one is a hard one to learn a lesson in, but very proud of the kids. We’re getting back to work Monday. Whole different mindset with region play. Now you’re thinking about competing for the region championship and that starts next week.”
Meanwhile, Scottsboro will enter region play next week on the heels of wins over its two biggest rivals, Fort Payne and North Jackson. It’s the first time since the 2016 campaign that Scottsboro has defeated both in the same season.
“It’s good to get these two (wins),” said Bell, the first Scottsboro coach to win his first three games against North Jackson. “I’m glad for our guys, glad for our community. I’m just really proud of our guys.”
