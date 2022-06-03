Peyton King has played football almost his entire life and says he can’t imagine what it would be like to not be playing the sport he loves.
Fortunately for King, he’ll have four more years before he has to think about it again.
The former North Jackson offensive lineman and recent 2022 NJHS graduate has signed to play college football at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
King chose Bethel over 10 other offers, saying Bethel made the most sense for him.
“I talked with my family and with (North Jackson head) coach (Joe) Hollis, the atmosphere and the coaches (at Bethel) stood out and Bethel put together a good financial (scholarship package),” King said.
King was a three-year starter for the Chiefs on the offense line. After showing what he could do while replacing an injured player in a 2019 game at Danville, King started the following week and recorded nine pancake blocks during his first varsity start a week later in a win over DAR.
“Peyton got his opportunity when he was a sophomore and he grabbed his starting spot and never let go of it,” said Hollis, who coached the North Jackson offense line in 2018-20 before becoming the head coach in 2021. “Peyton is the result of a lot of hard work. He worked extremely hard in the weight room to get stronger and on his footwork. He’s got the natural size for a lineman, but (college coaches) wants to see are you aggressive, do you have good footwork, are you coachable, are you a competitor, and Peyton checks all those boxes. I’m excited for him and his family. You’re not going to find a better competitor and definitely not a better person.”
King was named to the Class 4A All-Region 7 and All-Jackson County teams in each of the past two seasons.
King, who is considering pursing a degree in Business and Finance, joins a Bethel program that finished 7-4 last season while competing in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference.
“I think it’ll be faster and the guys you’re playing are going to be bigger and stronger,” King said of playing at the next level. “I think I’m ready for it. Whatever they tell me to do, I’ll do it.”
King said playing college football has been a goal of his “since I was a little. I watched the North Jackson guys that went and played when I was little and now to get to be one. I take pride in that.”
