Jackson County high school basketball teams have won two state championships in the same season twice, 2003 and 2021.
Now, the county is hoping to have a trio of teams crowned champions, as the Skyline and Pisgah girls and the Section boys will play for AHSAA state championships.
Skyline plays Marion County in the Class 1A Girls state championship game Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena. On Friday, Pisgah plays St. Luke’s in the 2A Girls state title game at 9 a.m. followed by Section vs. Mars Hill Bible in the 2A Boys state finals at 10:45 a.m.
It’s the first time three Jackson County teams have played in state championship games in the same season.
“It’s pretty big to have all three of us there in the finals,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver.
Skyline is going for its second straight state title while Pisgah is after a record-tying fifth straight state championship. Meanwhile, Section is looking for its first state title since the 2002-03 season.
Class 1A Girls Finals: Skyline vs. Marion County — The top-ranked Vikings face a state finals rematch with second-ranked Marion County, the team it defeated 54-41 in last year’s title game.
“It's very exciting,” Skyline sophomore Gracie Rowell said of the Vikings’ returning to the state finals. “It's going to be a tough road. Marion County is out to get us because we beat them last year.”
Skyline (28-8) advanced to the finals by defeating No. 3 Loachapoka 57-44 in Monday’s semifinals while Marion County (27-8) downed University Charter 71-39.
“(Marion County) is solid,” McCarver said. “Defensively, we have to play better. We’ve got keep them off the glad and we’ve got to get back (on defense). They like to run-out, snow bird, so we’ve got to keep them from getting to the glass for layups and rebounds.”
Marion County has four starters back from last season’s team, led by sisters Serinity Metcalfe and Trinity Metcalfe, who had 22 and 13 points respectively.
McCarver, who has led Skyline to the state finals three times in the four seasons, said the Vikings “have to play better than we’ve been playing” in order to win.
“We’ve been playing good in spurts. We can’t do that (Thursday),” McCarver said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet in the playoffs. We need to (in the finals).”
Class 2A Girls Finals: Pisgah vs. St. Luke’s — The top-ranked Eagles’ quest to five-peat comes down to a matchup with No. 9 St. Luke’s. It’s a rematch of Pisgah’s 72-63 state semifinal win last year.
Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison, who is looking for his eighth state title in his 26 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach, is unsure how much of an impact last year’s meeting has on this season’s clash.
‘We’re both different this year,” said Ellison, who has led Pisgah to 14 state championship games. “I think their style (of play) was a lot more deliberate last season. Iamunique Bowie was their second or third option last year. Now everything works through her. She’s their motor.”
Bowie led St. Luke’s to a 57-53 comeback win over Sulligent in the state semifinals Monday night, scoring 22 of her game-high 32 points in the second half.
Ellison, whose team reached the finals with a 64-47 semifinal win over Lanett, said “figuring out how they’ll defend us” is a challenge entering the game, adding Pisgah must win the style of play battle.
As for history, Ellison said the Eagles are focused on winning a state title, not winning a fifth in a row.
“It does no good to talk about it, there’s enough pressure on them as it is,” Ellison said. “They don’t need to be reminded, don’t need to focus on it. No one believes it, but we don’t talk about it. We may refer to it as ‘getting to where we want to go.’ But we don’t talk about last year or three years before. Trying to go one day at a time and staying focused on that.”
Class 2A Boys Finals: Section vs. Mars Hill Bible — The Section boys basketball team has used being doubted by observers to fuel its postseason run to the state finals.
There, No. 3-ranked Section (27-9) will meet another team that likely has seen its share of doubters, a Mars Hill Bible (15-16) team that enters the state championship game with losing record.
“They’ve probably seen the same thing with us, people overlooking them and people surprised they’re here,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn. “But nobody is going to be overlooking anybody now.”
Section and Mars Hill Bible face off in the Class 2A Boys state championship game Friday at 10:30 a.m.
It’s Section’s first state finals appearance since the 2005-2006 season and the sixth overall.
This senior-laden Section team dreamed for years of playing for a state title. After upsetting defending state champion and top-ranked Midfield 55-52 in the Northeast Regional final, the Lions dominated perennial state-contender Lanett 81-58 in the Monday’s state semifinals.
“Big win, but even (Monday) night, they celebrated, those guys took it in, but later than night they were already looking ahead (to the finals). They’re down here for a reason, for a purpose.”
Mars Hill Bible reached the title game with a last-second 64-62 win over No. 5 Highland Home. Hugh Hargett sank the tying 3-pointer with 46 seconds left before making the go-ahead free throws with 9 seconds left to give the Panthers the win. Hargett scored a 23 points to lead Mars Hill Bible.
“They’re different style-wise than what we’ve faced the last few games,” Wynn said. “They shot the 3-ball a lot (10-for-29 against Highland Home) and you could tell they expected to make them. All five (starters) shot them, even their bigs. We’ll have to look at the matchups and hopefully find some weaknesses we can expose.”
