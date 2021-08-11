For the first time in four years, the Scottsboro football program went through a coaching change during the offseason.
After Don Jacobs retired from the Alabama Education System and took a job at Houston Academy in Dothan, Scottsboro turned to Oak Mountain head coach Cris Bell to lead its program.
“Coach Bell, I feel like we’ve all adapted to him very well,” said senior quarterback Gavin McCrary. “Some of the same philosophies Coach (Jacobs) had Coach Bell has.”
Bell, McCrary and senior linebacker Cade Holder recently attended the Jackson/DeKalb Football Media Day in Rainsville to discuss the upcoming season.
Bell, a Virginia native and 32-year coaching veteran came to Scottsboro after a successful nine-year run at Class 7A Oak Mountain. He said he did so because of what he believes the Scottsboro football program can become.
“It was going to take a really great opportunity for us to leave (Oak Mountain). My wife and I both feel this is that opportunity,” Bell said. “Just as a I looked at things and began to process the opportunity, I think Scottsboro is...I really do believe it’s a sleeping giant. I think we’ve got an opportunity to do things the right way and I think we’ve got an opportunity to really build one of the premiere programs, not only in Alabama, but the southeast.”
To start that process, Bell said the Wildcats must narrow their focus to one simple item.
“What are our goals for this year? It really is just to lay the foundation and establish the groundwork we’re going to set going forward,” Bell said. “We’re not going to define success based how many games we win or how many games we don’t win. It really comes down to what we’ve been preaching to these kids every day, is are we maximizing our potential every day when we go out there? Our goal is to for 10 weeks to play four quarters as well as we’re capable of playing. If we do those things, if we focus on, I hate to steal this from (Alabama) Coach (Nick) Saban, he’s made it a buzz phrase, (but) focus on the process, the results are going to take care of themselves…Everybody wants to win, but are you doing the things day in and day out that are giving you the opportunity to be your best?
“Our goal is to get our guys — we’ve got 65 kids on the roster — to buy into the fact that every time we go out we’re going to be our best, whether it’s practice, weight room session, class room, no matter what it is.”
McCrary and Holder believe Scottsboro will give its best, especially after its season was cut short last season. The Wildcats had to forfeit their final two games of the season, an abrupt end to the 2020 campaign.
“It really just makes you thankful (to play),” Holder said. “You get to taking stuff for granted whenever you just play and play and play. When something like that happens, it opens your eyes that this can end really quick. We’re treating each day like it’s our last right now.”
Scottsboro returns to the gridiron with a bang, a showdown Aug. 20 at home against archrival North Jackson.
“One reason we moved the North Jackson game to Game 1, because I wanted right out of the gate to have a game that meant something,” Bell said. “What better way to put a game like that (first).”
McCrary and Holder are looking forward to their last game with the Wildcats’ rival.
“North Jackson week is always a special week,” McCrary said, “Everybody loves the rivalry.”
Added Holder, “I think both teams play better that game than they do all year just because it’s North Jackson vs. Scottsboro. It’s always intense.”
Bell said Scottsboro’s schedule is loaded with “quality opponents” and games that matter each week.
“There’s a lot of people that play high school football,” Bell said, “but not a lot of people get to play in the games we do.”
