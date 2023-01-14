Two Jackson County softball teams will have new head coaches this coming season.
Eugene Crawford was approved as North Sand Mountain’s head coach while Woody Beard was approved as Woodville head coach during Monday’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting.
Crawford takes over for his daughter, Brooke, who was hired as NSM’s assistant principal last month. Ali Birchfield was also hired as an assistant coach for NSM softball on Monday. Brooke Crawford coached NSM for six seasons and led the Bison to their first regional appearance in 2021.
Beard takes over for Trey Gibson, who coached Woodville last season but resigned his teaching and coaching positions at Monday’s meeting. Beard also coaches the Woodville volleyball and varsity girls basketball teams.
Pisgah offensive lineman commits — Pisgah senior offensive lineman AJ Gant made his college commitment on Jan. 6.
Gant announced on social media that he will sign with Lindsay Wilson College of Columbia, Kentucky. He also held offers from Faulkner, Sewanee, Graceland (Iowa), Clarke (Iowa), Fountain City Prep, Augusta (Georgia) United Graduate Academy and Culver-Stockton College (Missouri).
Gant was a three-year starter and a two-time all-region selection for the Eagles. He helped the Eagles go 18-7 with two playoff appearances the last two seasons with a Class 2A Region 7 championship in 2021 and a state semifinal appearance in 2022.
Scottsboro the new Class 5A No. 1 team in ALWCA’s wrestling rankings — The Scottsboro wrestling team took over the top spot in the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association’s latest Class 5A rankings.
Scottsboro, previously ranked second, climbed to No. 1 after defeating previously No. 1 Arab in the Class 5A Region 4 duals on Jan. 3. Arab is ranked No. 2 while Jasper is No. 3, Gulf Shores is No. 4 and Hayden is No. 5.
Several Scottsboro wrestlers are also ranked in their respective weight classes.
Scottsboro wrestlers Stone Staton and John Stewart are ranked No. 1 in the 113-and 126-pound weight classes respectively while Aiden Goggans and Ansel Goggans are ranked second in the 152- and 160-pound weight classes, Thomas Rackler and Josh Draskovic are ranked third at 138 and 145 respectively, Cole Synder and Colton Durham are ranked fourth at 120 and 170 respectively, Nate Warren is ranked fifth at 195 and Matthew Dupree, JJ Ake and Porter Mitchem are sixth at 132, 145 and 182 respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.