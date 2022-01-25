When Pisgah won seven straight Jackson County Girls basketball tournament championships from 2000-06, it seemed like an untouchable record in a basketball rich county.
But now another impressive championship stretch has eclipsed that record, but that record still belongs to the same program and coach.
Second-seeded and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah won its eighth consecutive Jackson County Tournament title with a 66-44 win over top-seeded and 1A No. 1 Skyline Saturday night at Section High School in a matchup of reigning state champions.
“(That streak) is crazy when you think about it, especially with this county being basketball strong for so long,” said Pisgah coach Carey Ellison. “It’s something we take pride in.”
Pisgah has now won 25 of the 46 Jackson County Girls Basketball Tournaments, which began in 1977.
The Eagles’ latest title came with a measure of revenge. Pisgah lost 55-53 in overtime at Skyline on Nov. 18, which was its first loss to a Jackson County team since the 2013-14 season.
“I’m proud of the girls,” said Ellison, who has coached Pisgah to 16 county titles during his 26-year tenure. “We had more people contribute (than the first game). Out at Skyline, we shot poorly and they schemed us to keep Tinker and Heard from getting the ball. They did the same thing tonight, but we had some other people that stepped up and made shots. We had several (players) with six or eight points, which was a big difference (in the game).”
Tournament MVP Molly Heard finished with a game-high 26 points for Pisgah while Kallie Tinker had eight, Madeline Flammia and Lila Kate Wheeler had seven each, Piper Anderson had six, Campbell Barron had five and Paisley Patalas and Kaitlyn Stephens had three each. The Eagles made 11 3-pointers.
For Skyline, Kenzie Manning finished with 15 points while Blakely Stucky had nine, Brinlee Potts had six, Lexie Stucky and Kaina King had four each, Gracie Rowell had three and Audra Bellomy had two.
Pisgah (19-3) scored the game’s first six points and never trailed, leading by as many as 10 in the opening quarter before carrying a 19-12 advantage into the second. Skyline (17-6) got within 25-23 on Manning’s putback with 1:23 left in the first half, but Tinker sank a 3-pointer, Heard converted a 3-point play and Tinker made a free throw after getting fouled on a half-court shot at the buzzer to give Pisgah a 32-25 halftime advantage.
The Eagles then started the third quarter with a 12-0 run, getting a layup from Heard, a 3-pointer from Tinker, Heard’s jumper and free throws and Barron’s layup for a 44-25 lead with 3:44 left in the third quarter.
Pisgah led 48-34 entering the fourth quarter, and Wheeler’s 3-pointer early in the frame started an 11-3 run that featured five consecutive points from Flammia and a trey from Anderson.
Ellison said Pisgah’s strong start to the third quarter set the tone for the rest of the game.
“That was big. We wanted to start fast and get (Skyline) out of their game plan. Once we were able to get them spread out (defensively), it gave more easy shots for other people.”
