Pope

Dillon Pope (5) slides in safely at second base before NSM's Landon Keller can get the throw for the force out during Section's 4-3 Class 2A Area 15 win Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro baseball team stepped up when its back was against the wall.

Down 1-0 in its Class 5A Area 14 series with Guntersville, Scottsboro won Game 2 15-5 to even the series before claiming the series win with a 5-0 victory in Game 3 on Thursday at Scottsboro High School.

