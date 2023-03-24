The Scottsboro baseball team stepped up when its back was against the wall.
Down 1-0 in its Class 5A Area 14 series with Guntersville, Scottsboro won Game 2 15-5 to even the series before claiming the series win with a 5-0 victory in Game 3 on Thursday at Scottsboro High School.
Both teams are currently 1-1 in area play, but by winning Game 3 of the series, Scottsboro holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on Guntersville in the event they finished tied in the area standings.
After losing Game 1 6-2 at Guntersville on Tuesday, Scottsboro (12-9, 1-1) raced in front 6-1 after one inning of Game 2. The Wildcats’ big first inning included an RBI groundout from Colton Atkinson, an RBI fielder’s choice from Trey Cooper, a three-run home run from Carson Chapman and a run from Cohen Thompson scored via Guntersville error.
Guntersville (8-9, 1-1) scored four runs in the third inning to cut the Scottsboro lead to 6-5, but the Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the fourth when Atkinson scored a balk and Gregory French scored on Druw Smith’s RBI single. Scottsboro plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule. Atkinson’s grand slam gave the Wildcats a 12-5 lead before they added three more to end it thanks to Trey Coopers RBI single, Thompson’s RBI walk and Thomas Stewart’s RBI single.
French finished with two hits and two walks, Stewart had two hits and one RBI and Luke Dixson had two hits for Scottsboro while Atkinson (five RBIs), Smith (one RBI), Cooper (two RBIs) and Chapman (three RBIs) had one hit each. Eli Sparks pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts.
Scottsboro won the tiebreaker on the strength of another solid pitching performance, as Shorter signee Carson Peppers pitched a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts for his first career complete game.
The Wildcats gave him more than enough run support, scoring two runs in the third on RBI walks from Cooper and Chapman and three runs in the fourth on Stewart’s steal of home, Atkinson’s RBI single and his eventually steal of home when French intentionally got into a run down to allow Atkinson to score.
Atkinson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI while Thompson doubled and Trent Wilson, Dixson and Stewart all singled.
North Jackson 4, Cherokee County 1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs erased an early deficit to complete a Class 4A Area 14 series sweep of visiting Cherokee County Thursday at Stevenson Park.
Trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning, North Jackson (13-6, 2-0) tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Jayden Eakin singled and scored two batters later on Carson Smith’s RBI single. The Chiefs moved in front 2-1 when Eakin (walk) again scored on an RBI single by Smith, who tripled and scored on Cayden Wynne’s RBI groundout in the fifth inning, which also featured an RBI double from Jonathan Linderman that plated Bodie Burnett (hit by a pitch.
Smith finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Linderman was 2-for-3 with an RBI for North Jackson, which got one hit each from Eakin, Burnett and CJ Gulley.
Wynne and Blake Matthews combined to pitch a three-hitter for the Chiefs. Wynne got the win after posting 10 strikeouts while allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. Matthews struck out one while earning the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
Connor Wilson had two hits for Cherokee County (7-8, 0-2).
Section 4, NSM 3 — At Section, Jacob Stringer’s walk-off game-winning hit on Thursday gave Section a 1-0 series lead in its Class 2A Area 15 series with No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain.
Section (7-7, 2-1) trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Dillon Pope started a two-out rally by drawing walk, stealing second and third bases and ultimately scoring on Preston Dover’s RBI single. After Carter Cooper walked, Stringer delivered the game-winning two-run double to plate Dover and Cooper with the tying and winning runs.
Stringer finished 2-for-4 for Section while Dover, Cooper and Noah Davis, who had an RBI single in the first inning, had one hit each. Luke Vaughn pitched 1/3 inning relief and got the win for the Lions. Section starting pitcher Luke Swinford recorded eights strikeouts over five innings pitched and Davis struck out batter in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
Luke Reed and Mikey Poss had one hit and one RBI each for NSM (11-3, 2-1) while Jackson Burgess, Logan Shoemake, Landon Keller and Kayden Gilley had one hit each. Poss had six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Skyline 15, Woodville 1 — At Skyline, the Vikings completed a Class 1A Area 15 series sweep of rival Woodville Thursday afternoon
Skyline (5-5, 2-0) scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second and five in the third on the way to the win.
Jackson Case tripled, walked and drove in four runs and Daniel Olinger doubled, walked and drove in three runs for the Vikings, who also got one hit and one RBI from Will Gates, one hit each from Jaxon Guthrie and Dalton Adkins and one RBI each from Bryant Kennamer, David Potts and Landon Guest. Guthrie pitched three scoreless innings and recorded six strikeouts to earn the win on the mound for Skyline. Gates recorded three strikeouts in relief.
Eli Maynard doubled and ultimately scored Woodville’s lone run on a passed ball in the fifth inning. Chase Stewart also doubled for Woodville (0-11, 0-2).
Sylvania 4, Pisgah 3 — At Sylvania, the Rams scored on a Pisgah error in the bottom of the seventh inning to notch the walk-off win on Thursday.
Pisgah (6-7) trailed 1-0 entering the fourth, but the Eagles took the lead when Jakob Kirby singled and later scored on a Sylvania error and Luke Gilbert singled and scored on Levi Arnold’s RBI single. Sylvania carried a 3-2 lead into the top of the seventh, but the Eagles tie the game when Dalton Johnson doubled to start the inning and scored four batters later on Jackson Smalley’s two-out RBI single.
Smalley and Arnold finished with two hits each for Pisgah while Kirby, Gilbert, Johnson, Wes Arnold and JJ Williams had one hit each.
WEDNESDAY
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 11, Pisgah 4 — At Pisgah, visiting South Pittsburg limited the Eagles to four runs on four hits in Wednesday’s matchup.
Pisgah (6-6) cut the South Pittsburg lead to 5-3 in the third inning, but the Pirates countered with three run-in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh to take an 11-3 lead. The Eagles capped the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Luke Gilbert finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Dalton Johnson had one hit and one RBI for Pisgah, which got one hit from Jakob Kirby, three walks from Jackson Smalley and two walks from JJ Williams.
TUESDAY
North Jackson 5, Cherokee County 1 — At Centre, visiting North Jackson scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning without getting a hit to win Game 1 of the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 series.
With the game tied 1-all entering the seventh, North Jackson (12-6, 1-0) loaded the bases when Bodie Burnett and Jayden Eakin walked and Jonathan Linderman was hit by a pitch. Blake Matthews then drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Burnett with the go-ahead run, and Linderman and Eakin ultimately scored when Carson Smith and Nick Jernigan were both hit by pitches with the bases loaded.
The Chiefs managed just two hits — a triple from Smith and a single from Jernigan — but drew seven walks and three hit-by-pitches. The Chiefs got two walks each from Matthews and Burnett while Matthews, Smith, Jernigan and Cayden Wynne all had one RBI.
Smith pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, allowing one unearned run on five hits and no walks while recording eight strikeouts.
Skyline 16, Woodville 0 — At Woodville, Skyline claimed Game 1 of the its Class 1A Area 15 series with rival Woodville.
Skyline (4-5, 1-0) scored seven runs in the first inning, four in the second and there in the fifth en route to taking the series lead.
Landon Guest went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Skyline while Daniel Olinger, and Will Gates had one hit, two walks and two RBI. Jackson Case and Jordan Guest had one hit and two RBIs each, Bryant Kennamer had one hit, a walk and one RBI, Sam Utter had one hit and David Potts had an RBI.
Utter recorded six strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter for the Vikings. Chase Stewart had the lone hit for Woodville (0-10, 0-1).
Guntersville 6, Scottsboro 2 — At Guntersville, Scottsboro managed just two hits while dropping Game 1 of its Class 5A Area 14 series with Guntersville.
Trailing 3-0 after three innings, Scottsboro (10-9, 0-1) loaded the bases with one out but were only able to push across one run — Eli Sparks’ drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Colton Atkinson — in the top of the fourth and Guntersville countered with a run in its half of the fourth before adding one each in the fifth and sixth to build a 6-1 advantage.
Carson Chapman homered in the top of the seventh inning and had both Scottsboro hits in the game.
MONDAY
Section 4-15, Ider 2-9 — At Ider, after losing Game 1 of the team’s Class 2A Area 15 series on March 16, visiting Section won Game 2 and Game 3 on Monday to win the teams’ area series.
In Game 2 (Monday’s first game), Section scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim the win. Tied 2-all, Section’s Josh Moore and Jackson Stringer both reached via Ider errors to start the seventh and both scored on Dillon Pope’s two-out, two-run single. Pope finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Stringer was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Section while Moore and Carter Cooper had one hit each. Jacob Stringer recorded eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort on the mound for Section.
Section then won Game 3, which did not count in the area standings but serves a head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams should they finish tied in the area standings at season’s end. The Lions built a 6-2 lead after two innings and were in front 15-5 entering the seventh.
Preston Dover finished 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Jacob Stringer was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Section (6-7, 1-1) , which also got two hits and one RBI each from Pope, Cooper and Jackson Stringer, one hit and one RBI each from Noah Davis and Piercen Saint and two RBIs from Moore.
Pope pitched 5 1/3 innings for Section and earned the win on the mound. He finished with five strikeouts.
Ider (5-9, 2-2) has now lost both of its area series with Pisgah and Section thus far this season after winning the series opener.
