A former Pisgah High School and Auburn University basketball player who later worked professionally with famed sports medicine expert Dr. James Andrews has died.
Billy Tinker died on Monday. He was 81 years old.
Tinker was Co-MVP as Pisgah won the 1958-59 Class 2A state championship, and he went on to become a three-year starter for Auburn.
After college, Tinker was a teacher/coach at Bessemer High School and at Jordan and Hardaway high schools in Columbus, Georgia. When his coaching career ended, Tinker began completed course work for sports medicine at Georgia State University and later worked with Andrews.
Tinker was a member of the Jackson County Sport Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. Tinker and his younger brother Wallace, another former Auburn basketball player, are one of two sets of siblings to be inducted in the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame. The other are Bridgeport’s Vincent and Tyrone Robinson.
North Jackson alum, Wallace State softball player honored for academic efforts — Former North Jackson standout and current Wallace State Community College (Hanceville) softball player Josie Thompson received academic recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association this week.
Thompson was named NJCAAA All-Academic First-Team after posting a 4.0 grade point average.
A four-time all-state selection at North Jackson, Thompson pitched in seven games for Wallace State, including six starts, and posted a 4-2 record while allowing only four earned runs and recording 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched before her freshman season was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. She led the Alabama Community College Conference in ERA (0.91) and was the ACCC Pitcher of the Week in mid-February.
Former Scottsboro softball standout earns academic honor — Scottsboro alum and Lurleen B. Wallace freshman softball player Caitlin Terrell was selected to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA).
Terrell pitched in 15 games, including seven starts with two complete games, posting a 2-5 record with 14 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. At the plate, Terrell batted .391 with five doubles, one home run and seven RBIs.
Former Section head football coach joins Fyffe coaching staff — Former Section head football coach Luke Powell has joined the coaching staff at Fyffe High School, the Sand Mountain Reporter newspaper in Albertville reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, Powell will work with tight ends and the defensive secondary.
Powell was Section’s head coach during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before leaving to work as an assistant coach at Guntersville High School during the 2019 season.
Powell, the husband of new Fyffe varsity girls basketball head coach Heather Powell, was an assistant coach at Sylvania and Plainview, his alma mater, before accepting the Section head coaching job in 2017. The Lions, who won two combined games the two seasons prior to Powell’s arrival, went 8-12 during his tenure.
