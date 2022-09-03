Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe overwhelmed North Sand Mountain in the first quarter, storming to a 35-0 advantage on the way to a 49-0 triumph Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field. It was the Class 2A Region 7 opener for both squads.
The Red Devils (2-0, 1-0) have won 16 in a row against the Bison.
A breakdown on special teams saw NSM (0-3, 0-1) launch the game’s opening drive from its 7-yard line. Fyffe defensive lineman Tucker Wilks recovered an NSM fumble on the first offensive snap, setting up a Brodie Hicks’ 5-yard touchdown run 51 seconds into the contest. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Bison’s next drive ended with a short punt that gave Fyffe possession at the 37. Hicks burst through the middle for a touchdown run on first down, and Balcazar’s extra point made it 14-0 at the 9:27 mark.
Fyffe started its next series at the NSM 40 following a punt. Three plays later, Logan Anderson hit a hole on the right side of the line and raced 15 yards to the end zone with 7:12 remaining. Balcazar kicked it to 21-0.
Landon Keller’s 26-yard completion to Blake Blevins earned the Bison a first down at Fyffe’s 37, but the Red Devils’ defense stiffened. The drive ended with NSM turning it over on downs at the 46.
Two plays later, Anderson broke free and dashed 52 yards for a touchdown with 3:07 on the clock. Balcazar’s point-after expanded Fyffe’s margin to 28-0.
Fyffe’s Owen Blackwell intercepted a pass on the second play after the kickoff, putting his offense in business at the NSM 47. On the next play, Ryder Gipson took his first carry of the night 53 yards to the end zone. Balcazar’s PAT made it 35-0 with 2:03 to go.
Fyffe completed its first-half scoring barrage on Blake Dobbins’ 32-yard TD pass to a wide open Anderson with 10:23 remaining in the second period. Balcazar kicked it to 42-0. Benefield pulled his starters after that offensive series.
The second half featured eight-minute quarters. Fyffe took the opening drive and marched 65 yards in 10 plays, with backup quarterback Bryce Totherow running 18 yards up the middle for a touchdown on a fourth-and-12 call. Jesse Martin’s extra point pushed it to 49-0 with a minute left in the third quarter.
Fyffe outgained the Bison 355-92, including 309-35 on the ground.
Anderson ran three times for 77 yards, and Hicks had six carries for 65 yards. Totherow rushed for 38 yards on six attempts, and Caleb Mitchell had nine carries for 38 yards. Fyffe used 10 ball carriers in the contest.
Passing-wise, Dobbins finished 2-of-2 for 46 yards. NSM’s Keller went 4-of-18 for 57 yards.
The Bison’s Kayden Moore rushed four times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 16.
› Shannon J. Allen is the publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter newspaper in Albertville.
