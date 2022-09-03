Moore

NSM's Kaden Moore picks up yardage against Fyffe during the teams' Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday night.

 Photo Courtesy of The (Fort Payne) Times-Journal

Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe overwhelmed North Sand Mountain in the first quarter, storming to a 35-0 advantage on the way to a 49-0 triumph Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field. It was the Class 2A Region 7 opener for both squads.

The Red Devils (2-0, 1-0) have won 16 in a row against the Bison.

