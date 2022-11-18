Jackson County will be well represented at next month’s AHSAA State Cheer Competition.
The Scottsboro, Section and North Sand Mountain cheerleading squads qualified for state in the varsity divisions and North Jackson qualified in the junior varsity division during the AHSAA North Regional Cheer Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday.
Section, the 2021 Class 2A state champion, is headed back to state to defend its crown after winning the 2022 Class 2A North Regional title.
\The Lions bested Ider for the regional championship. Ider also qualified for the state competition.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro took the Class 5A North Regional championship. The Wildcats finished ahead of runner-up Boaz, which also qualified for the state competition.
North Sand Mountain’s cheer squad also qualified for state in the Varsity Class 2A Gameday division, one of eight teams at the North regional to advance in that division..
North Jackson qualified in the junior varsity Co-Ed division.
The 2022 AHSAA State Cheer Championships are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Birmingham Crossplex.
The meet includes teams from the three AHSAA regionals.
The North Regional included teams from AHSAA Districts 7-8. Teams from AHSAA Districts 1-4 competed in the South Regional on Nov. 3 and teams from Districts 5-6 competed in the Central Regional on Nov. 3.
