Jackson County will be well represented at next month’s    AHSAA State Cheer Competition.

The Scottsboro, Section and North Sand Mountain cheerleading squads qualified for state in the varsity divisions and North Jackson qualified in the junior varsity division during the AHSAA North Regional Cheer Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday.

