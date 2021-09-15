Luke Pruitt shuddered at the notion there could be varying degrees of 0-3.
Sure the Eagles’ losses were to 2A No. 7-ranked Sand Rock 48-42, 3A No. 4 Plainview 54-40 and 2A No. 6 Falkville 35-22, he said, but that doesn’t change the bottom line.
“There’s no silver lining to being 0-3 — 0-3 is 0-3,” Pruitt said. “Yeah we’ve played some good teams, but we’re not happy about where we are. The good things is are kids are still trying to do what we ask and we know we’re not far off. We’ve just got to put a complete game together and we’re there.”
Despite the tough start, the Eagles remain in the think of the Class 2A Region 7 race. And this week they face fellow 0-1 region foe Whitesburg Christian for a Homecoming contest Friday night at 7 p.m. at Sam Kenminer Stadium in Pisgah.
It’s the second meeting between the teams. Pisgah won last year’s matchup 42-40 in double overtime.
Whitesburg Christian (1-2) enters the game after an off week. The Warriors opened their season with a 38-30 loss to Gaylesville, followed by a 51-28 win over Asbury. The Warriors lost their region opener 54-12 to Falkville back in Week 2.
Whitesburg Christian has a new head coach, former Hazel Green coach Jimmy Nave. Nave replaced former Whitesburg Christian head coach Michael Harper took an assistant coaching job at Lynn and took his son Jordan, who was the Warriors starting quarterback last season, along with him.
“The quarterback and wide receiver that hurt us last year are gone but they’ve got a few new ones that have been making plays and got two really explosive players,” Pruitt said. “They’re more under center and run heavy, but they like to take their shots (in the passing game) to No. 1 (receiver Isaiah Matthews).”
Pruitt said Pisgah is coming off a performance in which it saw improved defensive play while seeing its offensive effort hampered by four turnovers during a game in which Pisgah did not punt.
“Defensively we struggled at times to get off the field on third down, but overall it was better,” Pruitt said. “But then we stopped ourselves on offense. We’ve talked about we’ve got to put it all together.”
Pruitt said a sense of urgency has set in with his team knowing that only five region games remain.
“It’s got to start this week,” he said. “We need to get this one and get ready for a big (region) stretch in the second half (of the season).”
