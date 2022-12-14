The Skyline girls basketball team cruised to a Homecoming and area win over a county rival.
The Vikings raced in front 26-5 after one quarter on the way to a Class 1A Area 15 76-31 victory over Woodville Friday night at Skyline High School.
Skyline (8-2, 3-0) led 49-13 at halftime and 68-20 after three quarters.
Blake Stucky scored 14 points, Kenzie Manning netted 13 and Lexie Stucky and Kaina King had 10 each for Skyline while Audra Bellomy had nine, Jaslynn Wilkinson and Brinlee Potts had six each, Sage Lewis had five and Katie Roach had three.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville (8-4, 2-1) with 12 points while Kallie Brown had five, Michaela Jones and Lannah Grace Beard had four each and Jerzey Jones and Karlee Hutchens had three each.
Pisgah 93, NSM 61 — At Pisgah, the Eagles scored 60 second-half points en route to the Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night.
Pisgah (6-2, 1-1) led 16-13 after one quarter and upped its lead to 33-20 at halftime before pushing its advantage to 64-43 after three quarters.
Five Eagles scored in double figures, as Kallie Tinker scored 22 points, Campbell Barron had 20, Madeline Flammia had 15 and Piper Anderson and Ashton Childress had 11 each. Pisgah also got six from Jaley Keller, five from Paisley Patalas and three from Lauren Smith.
Ashley Shrader had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds and Kayden Reyes totaled 13 points, five assists and two steals for NSM (9-4, 1-2).
Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32 — At Fairview, Scottsboro opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to spark a runaway win in Class 5A Area 15 play Friday night.
Scottsboro (6-2, 1-0) led 14-8 after one quarter and 28-19 at halftime before stretching its lead to 47-23 after three quarters.
Jadaya Edmondson scored a 16 points, Madison Rains netted 10 and Adair Holland added nine for the Wildcats, who also got six each from Alyssa Pachal and Tyson Sexton, four each from Caroline Dawson and Morgan Perkins and three from Keira Culver.
Ava Thomas scored eight points for Fairview (5-5, 0-2).
Marion County (Tenn.) 61, North Jackson 52 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs were unable to complete a fourth-quarter rally against their state-line rival Friday night.
North Jackson (1-7) trailed 15-12, 40-22 and 55-31 at the quarter breaks before butting the deficit to single digits in the final quarter.
Avery Wynne scored a game-high 20 points for the Chiefs, who also got eight from Calena Coffey, seven from Sheyann Brown, six each from Casia Coffey and Peyton Hill, three from Camryn Case and two from Sarah Kate Garner.
Ider 67, Section 31 — At Section, visiting Ider took control in the second quarter en route to handing the Lions a Class 2A Area 15 setback Friday night.
Section (3-8, 0-2) trailed just 10-6 after one quarter before Ider extended its lead to 36-15 at halftime and 54-25 after three quarters.
Taegan Whitemire scored nine points and Lluvia Soria netted five of the Lions while Kaelyn Browning and Joanna Newsom had four each and Makenna Arndt, Jasmine Jonathan, Alli Romans and Julie Varner had two each.
McKinley Traylor scored 18 points for Ider (6-4, 3-0).
Saturday
Skyline 63, Cherokee County 53 — At Sylvania, the Vikings rallied in the second half to down Class 4A Cherokee County.
Skyline (9-2) trailed 20-11 after one quarter and 36-31 at halftime before rallying in front 48-42 after three quarters.
Lexie Stucky scored a game-high 15 points, Kenie Manning netted 14 and Brinlee Potts added 13 for the Vikings, who also got 11 from Blakely Stucky, seven from Kaina King and two from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Audrey Haygood and Mary Hayes Johnson scored 13 points each for Cherokee County (4-2).
NSM 64, Dade County (Ga.) 49 — At Trenton, North Sand Mountain became the first Jackson County team to reach double-digit wins this season by besting state-line rival Dade County.
Leading 18-14 after one quarter, NSM (10-4) outscored the Wolverines 22-12 in the second quarter to build a 40-26 halftime advantage. Dade County cut the NSM lead to 47-41 after three quarters but the Bison pulled away in the fourth to seal the win.
Kayden Reyes totaled 21 points, four assists, five steals and three rebounds, Kam Patterson had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and Ashley Shrader had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for NSM, which also got six points and four assists from Madison Renfro, five points and four assists from Kolbie Bobo, three points, four rebounds and two steals from Rylee Reyes, three points from Ella Spurgin and two points and seven rebounds from Abby Shaffer.
Brooklyn Konrad scored 13 points and Ali Thompson netted 10 for Dade County (2-4).
