What seemed like just a typical conversation between a third baseman and the opposing team’s third-base coach turned out to be future-altering for Scottsboro senior Colton Atkinson.
“The third-base coach for the other team started talking to me at the beginning of the game, asking me where I was from, GPA, all that kind of stuff. Toward the end of the game, he told me he was a coach for Montreat (College) and asked me to come for a visit,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson visited the Montreat College campus in Montreat, North Carolina two weeks later, got an offer the following week and committed to the Cavaliers a few weeks after receiving the offer.
Atkinson finalized that commitment by signing his letter of intent with
the school on Friday during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School. He chose Montreat over junior college interest from Snead State, Wallace State, Coastal Alabama and Motlow (Tennessee).
“(Montreat) is a place you look at and can’t say no too,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson played a big role in Scottsboro posting 16 wins last season and winning the 2022 Class 6A Area 15 championship.He batted .338 (26-of-77) and posted a .490 on-base percentage and a 1.114 OPS while recording seven doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, 19 runs and 21 walks. On the mound, Atkinson was 4-3 with a 2.64 ERA, and 40 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
Atkinson is projected to play third base or second base for Montreat, an NAIA school that plays in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“Since (I was) six years old my dream was to play college baseball,” Atkinson said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s a dream come true for sure.”
Before he suits up for the Cavaliers, Atkinson said he still has business to tend to in a program he loves.
“We want another area championship and a nice little playoff run,” Atkinson said. “It’s been great here. My teammates have been great. Couldn’t have imagined being anywhere than Scottsboro High School with this program.”
