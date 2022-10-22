Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell described his team’s first-half performance against Crossville as “uninspired.”
After getting some halftime inspiration from Bell and his coaching staff, the Wildcats took complete control of the matchup, scoring 34 second-half points en route to a 54-7 Class 5A Region 7 and “Senior Night” win Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
“I was really proud of the way they responded in the second half. We challenged them (at halftime), I mean we challenged them big time,” Bell said. “Why we can’t do that from the get-go I have no idea, but we’ve got to figure that one out. We can’t afford to come out like that from this point forward.
We’ve got to get that fixed, we’ve got to really work on our starts and coming out of the gates. We’ve got to create more energy. We were efficient in the second half. Proud of the way the guys played in the second half and the way they responded.”
The win was Scottsboro’s fourth straight victory, its longest win streak since the 2019 season. The 54 points were also the most for the Wildcats in a game since scoring 56 points in a victory over Arab in 2019.
Scottsboro (6-3, 5-1) took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs of 6 and 25 yards from Keelan Alvarez. The Wildcats fumbled on their next possession and Crossville’s Caleb Causey returned it 50 yards to the Scottsboro 1-yard line, but the Lions got nothing on first down, lost nine yards on second down and only got two yards on third down before losing nine more yards on fourth down as Scottsboro’s thwarted the Lions’ scoring opportunity.
Scottsboro then drove 83 yards in nine plays to up its lead to 20-0 on Jake Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the first half.
Three straight rushes by Jacobi Edmondson for 10,15 and 30 yards got the Wildcats into the end zone less than two minutes to the third quarter, and Alvarez took the first play of Scottsboro’s next possession 55 yards to the house to increase his team’s lead to 34-0.
Scottsboro’s next score came via its special teams, as Thomas Rackler recovered a high snap in the end zone for a touchdown during a Crossville punt attempt.
Scottsboro added two more fourth-quarter touchdowns, getting a 1-yard touchdown run from Edmondson and an 80-yard touchdown run from senior Tre Bland with 2:04 remaining.
Scottsboro ran for a season-high 397 yards on 29 carries, besting last week’s 391 rushing yards in a win at Douglas. Alvarez, who surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season during Friday’s game, rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries while Edmondson ran for 105 yards on 10 carries, Bland ran for 85 yards on two carries and Jones ran for 56 yards on six carries. Jones completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 23 yards, including a 16-yarder to Kyle Wright that helped set up the Wildcats’ first score.
Crossville (0-9, 0-6) avoided the shutout on Steven Juan’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2:27 remaining. Juan ran for 91 yards on 36 carries while Causey had 50 yards on 16 carries.
“(Crossville has) so many kids going both ways, I think they just ran out of gas Crossville did a great job. They’re kids played hard. My hats off to them and the effort they gave,” Bell said. “Their staff, thought they did a good job as far as the plan they came in with on both sides of the ball. They frustrated us some on defense.”
› Game stats courtesy of Greg Bell of WWIC Radios 1050 AM
