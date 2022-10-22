Alvarez

Keelan Alvarez crashes into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns during Scottsboro's 54-7 Class 5A Region 7 win over Crossville Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell described his team’s first-half performance against Crossville as “uninspired.”

After getting some halftime inspiration from Bell and his coaching staff, the Wildcats took complete control of the matchup, scoring 34 second-half points en route to a 54-7 Class 5A Region 7 and “Senior Night” win Friday night at Trammell Stadium.

