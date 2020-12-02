The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team notched a win over a Class 6A opponent Tuesday night.
The 2A Eagles outscored Fort Payne 22-6 in the second quarter to take control on the way to a 69-50 win at Fort Payne High School.
Pisgah (3-2) led 16-14 after one quarter before taking a 38-20 halftime lead and leading 55-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Kallie Tinker, who made six 3-pointers, scored 11 of her game-high 20 points during Pisgah’s second-quarter surge. Molly Heard finished with 17 points for the Eagles, who also got nine points from Karlee Holcomb, six from Emma Ellison, five from Kennedy Barron and four each from Bella Bobo, Briley Worley and Lila Kate Wheeler.
Bryaln Gray led Fort Payne (2-3) with 15 points while Logan Neil had 13 and Graidin Haas had 11.
Huntsville 67, NSM 36 — At Higdon, Class 7A Huntsville outscored 2A North Sand Mountain 31-10 in the second half to pull away for the win Tuesday night.
NSM (2-3) trailed 18-8 after one quarter before pulling to within 34-26 at halftime. But Huntsville took control in the third quarter and carried a 56-30 advantage into the final frame.
Jesse Weldon led NSM with 15 points while Vicky Hassell had six and Nady Poore had five.
Kyriana McClendon scored 18 points and Ja’kyah Smith netted 12 for Huntsville (6-2).
Boys
Huntsville 93, NSM 88 — At Higdon, Luke Guyette scored 21 fourth-quarter points to spark visiting Class 7A Huntsville to a come-from-behind win over 2A North Sand Mountain Tuesday night.
NSM (2-2) led 25-18, 41-33 and 62-51 at the quarter breaks, but the Crimson Panthers outscored NSM 42-26 in the fourth quarter to rally.
Guyette finished with a game-high 37 points for Huntsville (3-1), which also got 17 from Xavier Fuell and 15 from Jamari Arnold.
Luke Maples scored 27 points for NSM while Russ Marr netted 21, Chandler Sullivan added 18 and Derek Bearden had 15.
