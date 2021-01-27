North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball coach Cole Hicks expected to see some questioning looks when he switched the Bison from their typical man-to-man defense to a zone late in the Jackson County Tournament championship game as Section was making a big surge at the his team.
“We’ve ran it two or three times this year, and each time we do, my guys look at me like I’m stupid,” Hicks said. “We don’t practice it much. But we couldn’t keep the ball in front of us and they were killing us on the glass, so we were hoping we could contain the drive and force them into some perimeter shots and hope they missed and we could rebound it.”
The zone produced a few late defensive stops that were enough for top-seeded and Class 2A No. 3-ranked NSM to survive against the second-seeded and 2A No. 6 Lions for a 92-87 Jackson County Tournament championship game victory Saturday night at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
It was the second straight Jackson County Tournament title for NSM and the 12th in school history.
“A lot of people don’t know the behind the scenes of what these guys to have to go through to play the way we play. Our style, they’re in tip-top shape of top of working to be good players,” Hicks said. “So with all that work they put in, I’m happy for them to win it. It’s special for the guys. They grow up watching this tournament and now they’ve won two in a row.”
All-tournament selection Russ Marr had a game-high 35 points for NSM (17-5) to go with three assists and two steals. Luke Maples, the tournament MVP for a second straight season, finished with 15 points and eight assists for the Bison while Lake Bell had 11 points and Derek Bearden, an all-tournament selection, totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. The Bison also got seven points and 10 rebounds from Chandler Sullivan, five points from Josh Palmer, four points from Noah Helton, three points from Kaleb Helton and two points and seven rebounds from Drue Carlton.
All-tournament picks Logan Patterson and Alex Guinn scored 26 and 23 points respectively for Section (14-9). Dominik Blair netted 11 points for the Lions while Jacob Cooper had eight, Gabe Hilley and Drake McCutchen had five each, Jared Reed had four, Braden Arndt had three and Kaden Bradford had two.
Early on it appeared that NSM would run away with the championship, building a 37-20 lead after one quarter. But Section began to chip away in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 57-46 at halftime and 78-68 after three quarters.
The Lions came out in the fourth quarter swinging, outscoring the Bison 12-5 over the first three-plus minutes to pull within 83-80 following Guinn’s bucket in the lane with 4:34 remaining.
Marr answered with a long 3-pointer for NSM, but free throws from Cooper and another Guinn basket pulled Section within 86-84 with 3:21 remaining.
Marr sank two free throws on the ensuing possession to give NSM an 88-84 lead, but Cooper’s 3-point play following an offensive rebound got Section to within 88-87 with 2:50 to play.
But Marr had answer, losing his defender off the dribble and splitting the lane for a wide-open layup for a 90-87 NSM lead with 2:28 remaining. After empty possessions for both, Section attempted a tying 3-pointer, but it was off the mark with 1:18 remaining. Luke Maples followed with a free throw with 40.2 seconds left to extend the NSM advantage to four, and Chandler Sullivan rebounded another missed Section 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds left before adding a free throw that helped the Bison seal their the second win over the Lions this season.
“If we don’t get down 17 in the first quarter, it’s a different ball game,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn. “If we don’t put our backs against the wall, we’re OK. The good thing is that this bunch showed me they’re going to fight.”
Hicks’ coached teams have now won four of the last seven county titles. He led North Jackson to county championships during the 2015 and 2016 tournaments before taking his alma mater to back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021. Hicks is now tied with former Jackson County/Scottsboro coach Q.K. “Dusty” Carter and former Pisgah coach Woody Beard for sixth most Jackson County Tournament varsity boys championships in tournament history.
But Hicks was more focused on what another tournament title meant to his seniors than his coaching resume.
“Personally for me it’s nice, but I’m really happy for the seniors,” he said. “I’ll hopefully have a few more shots at this, but this was their last chance at it. For them to go out with two in a row is big.”
The county championship is only the first championship these teams will likely settle this season. They meet again Thursday with the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season crown at stake, and they could meet again after that in the area tournament title game and later in February in the Class 2A Northeast Regional finals.
“There’s a real good chance we’ll see each other a few more times,” Hicks said. “We know they’re all going to be a battle.”
Added Wynn, “I feel like we’re there. Just got to be ready for moment (in the coming meetings).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.