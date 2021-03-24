Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.