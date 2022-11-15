Bradford

Scottsboro's Emma Bradford signs to run cross country at UNA. Pictured seated (left to right) are Clint Bradford, Emma Bradford and Valerie Bradford. Standing are Scottsboro assistant coaches Benny Wright and Reagan Webb, Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, Scottsboro assistant principal Scott Hodges, Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley and Scottsboro assistant principal Allyn Russell.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

One of the hardest things in sports sometimes can be to find consistency, but Scottsboro cross country/track and field head coach Luke Robinson said Emma Bradford found it an early age.

“Consistent progression,” Robinson said of the six-year varsity runner. “Consistently works hard, consistently has a good attitude, consistently shows up and does what she’s supposed to do.”

