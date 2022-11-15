One of the hardest things in sports sometimes can be to find consistency, but Scottsboro cross country/track and field head coach Luke Robinson said Emma Bradford found it an early age.
“Consistent progression,” Robinson said of the six-year varsity runner. “Consistently works hard, consistently has a good attitude, consistently shows up and does what she’s supposed to do.”
Robinson expects that consistent progression to continue at the next level when Bradford suits up staring next season for the University of North Alabama women’s cross country program.
Bradford signed with UNA during a signing ceremony Monday at Scottsboro High School.
Bradford drew interest from various school but knew early on in the recruiting process that UNA was the school where she wanted to attend.
“I went there for my unofficial visit and I just fell in love with the campus. All the teammates there and how close they were, it reminded me of the environment at Scottsboro,” Bradford said. “Went on my unofficial visit last spring, went on my official visit (during the 2022 cross country season). I saw (UNA) coach (Jeremy Provence) at a meet after that and I told him that I wanted to come there.”
Bradford has recorded 64 career Top-10 finishes in cross country and track and field for Scottsboro, including nine career first-place finishes, nine all-state performances and is a five-time postseason medalist.
“She’s been a great runner, a great leader, for us. She’s always been a good example for the other kids to look at. If you want to talk to a younger athlete and point out someone on the team of how you conduct yourself, this is the attitude you should bring every day, and Emma B. is one you could always point to.”
UNA does not have a track and field program, and Bradford believes focusing only on cross county will benefit her at the next level.
“Cross country is my favorite,” said Bradford, who plans to major in marketing or business. “I think it’ll be better for me. I’ll have one event to focus on.”
