The fourth quarter was a house of horrors for the North Jackson defense Friday night. New Hope dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 10 minutes, and scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to hand North Jackson (1-5, 1-3) its second straight loss and fifth on the season.
The two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 until 8:19 left in the game. New Hope quarterback Nick Johnson scored the game’s first touchdown on a sneak on fourth down and goal from inside the 1 yard line. The 15 play scoring drive started with 1:46 left in the third quarter and killed over five minutes of clock. Johnson ran the ball 10 times on the drive, picking up three first downs and scoring the go-ahead touchdown. William Rice added another rushing touchdown later in the game to give New Hope a two-score lead.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis said his defense played well, it just needs to execute better late in games.
“We have to be able to stop the run. The defense played extremely well all night. We executed the gameplay pretty well all night, but we had a couple of fourth downs that didn’t go our way for whatever reason,” said Hollis.
North Jackson made a big stop on defense early in the third quarter. New Hope drove the ball all the way to the 5 yard line, but the Chiefs forced a turnover on downs with back to back sacks.
Hollis said North Jackson just has to go back to work.
“We gotta have the 1-0 mentality, and we have to find a way to win next week,” said Hollis.
North Jackson’s offense struggled Friday night at Jack Mitchell Stadium. The Chiefs committed five turnovers, turned the ball over on downs twice and punted three times. North Jackson had the ball in the red zone twice in the second quarter, but it came away empty handed. The Chiefs failed to gain a first down on fourth-and-eight from the 16-yard line with 7:34 left in the second quarter, and Jernigan threw an interception on first down on the 18 yard line with 1:25 to go until halftime. North Jackson totaled 267 yards of offense. Hollis said his team needs to take care of the football.
North Jackson hosts undefeated Priceville Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium.
