Ringer

Cadarius Ringer (right) finds running room during North Jackson's 14-0 Class 4A Region 8 loss to New Hope.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

The fourth quarter was a house of horrors for the North Jackson defense Friday night. New Hope dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 10 minutes, and scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to hand North Jackson (1-5, 1-3) its second straight loss and fifth on the season. 

The two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 until 8:19 left in the game. New Hope quarterback Nick Johnson scored the game’s first touchdown on a sneak on fourth down and goal from inside the 1 yard line. The 15 play scoring drive started with 1:46 left in the third quarter and killed over five minutes of clock. Johnson ran the ball 10 times on the drive, picking up three first downs and scoring the go-ahead touchdown. William Rice added another rushing touchdown later in the game to give New Hope a two-score lead. 

