The Scottsboro cross country program had runners compete in numerous races at the Large School Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum near Moulton.
Scottsboro finished third in the Large School Boys Championship Race with a team score of 139. Huntsville (53) won the championship race’s team title while Franklin (Tennessee) was second (116).
Zach Avenel was Scottsboro’s top finisher, placing 15th with a time of 16:32.71.
Rounding out the Wildcats’ top-five scoring runners were Evan Hill in 18th-place (16:40.60), Rex Green 22nd (16:46.41), Cooper Atkins 30th (17:01.15) and Benson Atkins 48th (17:26.28). Also for Scottsboro, Noah Bonsall was 56th (17:35.62) and Josh Hill was 78th (18:08.60).
Large School Varsity Girls Championship Race — Emma Bradford finished 44th (21:00.33) for Scottsboro while Ally Campbell was 54th (21:18.95), Makenna Howes 85th (22:32.84), Lauren Paradise 94th (22:58.25) and Cadence Laughlin 105th (23:34.54).
Scottsboro finished 15th (364 points) in the team standings.
Large School Varsity Boys Race — Hamilton Richardson finished 12th in the 5K race for Scottsboro with a time of 17:29.03. Stephen Jones finished 29th (18:02.01) while Johny Felix was 53rd (18:35.07), Jackson Howes 70th (19:08.39), Ridge Wells 85th (19:24.48), Wilson Hill 118th (19:58.10) and Cameron Estes 168th (21:02.35).
Large School Varsity Girls Race — Smith Bradford led Scottsboro with an eighth-place finish (21:57.98) while Gracy Coley was 15th (22:27.00), Mia Martin 16th (22:29.40), Cambree Bradford 21st (22:45.97), Shelton Linville 53rd (24:07.59), Hannah Cloud 76th (25:07.91) and Collins Bradford 96th (26:02.27).
B-team Boys Race — Mcgee Kilgore finished 28th (19:46.65) for Scottsboro while Aidan Cantrell was 68th (21:22.10), Skylar Reichle 86th (21:47.69) and River Green 112th (22:48.98).
Middle School Girls 2-mile race — Audrey Bradford led the Wildcats with a fourth-place finish (14:26.34).
Shelby Laughlin finished 35th (17:36.30) while Macey Frazier was 45th (18:37.01), Avery Earnest 46th (19:03.69), Ashley Dunsmore 57th (20:04.81) and Grayce Smith 64th (21:42.89).
Middle School Boys 2-mile race — Cole Synder (13:09.70) led Scottsboro’s effort with a 13th-place finish while Marcos Matias was 34th (14:26.78), Brady Strickland 38th (14:33.76), Josh Laney 73rd (17:12.65), Sawyer Williams 77th (17:28.62) and Brady Turner 78th (17:31.41).
