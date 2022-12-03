Destry Lambert stepped to the plate with one out and the tying run at third base.
She was given the sign to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but missed it.
Instead, Lambert crushed what proved to be the eventual game-winning home run.
But new North Jackson head softball coach Caleb Wynne, then an assistant, remembers Lambert’s sorrow over missing the sign.
“She was so sorry about missing that sign even though she ended up winning the game for us,” Lambert said. “We ended up winning by a run, so I’m glad she (missed it). But that shows what kind of kid she is.”
The University of West Georgia made sure Tuesday that it won’t miss out on having Lambert join its program.
Lambert signed her national letter of intent with West Georgia during a signing ceremony at North Jackson High School in Stevenson on Tuesday.
The all-state performer committed to West Georgia nearly two years ago but maintained her commitment despite a coaching change and the chance to join other programs throughout the recruiting process.
“I went on my first visit there and it just felt different. I fell in love with the campus and the atmosphere of the school. One of my main things when I was choosing a school, I was told chose somewhere you’d be happy if softball got taken away, like if you got injured or something, and I know that West Georgia would still make me happy,” Lambert said. “There was a coaching change, and I was a little undecided, but I met the new coach (Kristy Burton), and I’m thrilled to play for her. She reached out to me after the coaching change and I went up there for a camp and we met and bonded automatically.”
West Georgia is an NCAA Division II school located in Carrollton, Georgia. The Wolves play in the Gulf South Conference.
Lambert has been a mainstay in the lineup since transferring to North Jackson from Geraldine prior to her freshman year after her mother Miranda got a teaching job in the North Jackson area.
Lambert attended an open practice that summer before her freshman season and said she was treated as if she had been a part of program for years.
“I went to an open practice and met the girls, fell in love with (the program) and I came to the school and met some of the teachers and fell in love with the school too,” she said. “I knew it was the right place for me. It’s been awesome. Couldn’t have asked for a better high school career. Very excited for (senior) season.”
Lambert started at first base/designated hitter during North Jackson’s state championship season in 2021 and became the Chiefs’ primary starting pitcher last season, turning in an all-state campaign in which she went 28-7 in the pitching circle with a 157 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA over 196 1/3 innings pitched. She started 36 of the 37 games in which she pitched and opponents batted just .236 against her.
Lambert also had a big season at the plate, batting .380 (60-for-158) with a .479 on-base percentage and a 1.295 OPS while totaling 19 home runs, 12 doubles, 54 RBIs, 28 walks, six stolen bases and 35 runs scored. Her 19 home runs were a single-season North Jackson record and helped North Jackson total 72 home runs for the season, the second highest single-season total in AHSAA softball history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.