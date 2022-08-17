Three weeks into preseason practice, Pisgah head football coach Luke Pruitt said his team is like most teams at this point of the preseason.
“Our guys are ready to play somebody else,” Pruitt said.
The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eagles get that chance when they host Glencoe in a preseason jamboree Friday at 7 p.m.
The jamboree will feature varsity play in the first half, a mix of varsity/junior varsity players in the third quarter and junior varsity players in the fourth quarter.
“We’ll get a chance to get everybody on film from top to bottom (of the roster). We want to be able to coach off of this. Get everybody on film and correct our mistakes before next week,” said Pruitt, whose team opens the season Aug. 26 at Lexington.
Glencoe is a Class 3A program that is under the leadership of new head coach Scott Martin. Martin, who led Ohatchee to 57-24 with two region championships from 2014-2020, is tasked with turning around a Glencoe program that is just 7-43 over the past five seasons. The Yellow Jackets went 1-9 last season
Pruitt said the Eagles would spend today working on Glencoe’s schemes in order to “be able to line up against them” before noting that Pisgah is focused more on itself this week, unlike other game weeks, than its opponent.
Pruitt said he will have his eyes on the fundamental parts of the Eagles’ peformance.
“The biggest thing is execution,” Pruitt said. “We want to be able to line up like we’re supposed to, be in the rights spots where we’re supposed to, doing what we’re supposed to.”
