Third-seeded North Jackson and fourth-seeded Pisgah claimed spots in the 2022 Jackson County Basketball Tournament’s varsity boys semifinals by posting quarterfinal round victories Wednesday night at Section High School.
North Jackson defeated sixth-seeded Woodville 80-55 while North Jackson held off fifth-seeded and Class 1A No. 4-ranked Skyline 70-62.
North Jackson advanced to play second-seeded North Sand Mountain in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. while Pisgah advanced to play top-seeded Section Friday at 8 p.m. The winners play in the county tournament championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m.
North Jackson 80, Woodville 55 — A strong second quarter gave North Jackson a double-digit lead on the way to a quarterfinal round win over the Panthers.
North Jackson (10-6) used a 10-2 scoring run over the final 2:47 of first quarter to take a 21-14 lead before closing the second quarter with an 8-0 run to grab its biggest lead at 39-23 at halftime. Woodville (8-9) continued to battle in the second half, but the Panthers never got closer than 13. North Jackson led 56-39 after three quarters before pushing its lead to as much as 25 late in the fourth.
North Jackson had four players score in double figures, led by Zeke Ballard’s 18 points. Preston Miller scored 17 points for the Chiefs while Cadelle McDonald and Malachi Potter had 12 each — Potter hit four 3-pointers — and Brady Cunningham had eight.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 29 points for Woodville, which also got 11 from Sam Peek and eight from Garrett Copeland.
Pisgah 70, Skyline 62 — The Eagles fended off Skyline’s fourth-quarter rally attempt to advance to the semifinals.
Pisgah (12-7) led 16-13 after one quarter before building a nine-point lead in the second quarter, only to see Skyline use a 10-0 run to move back in front. The teams swapped 3-pointers to end the half — Chase Bickers banked one in for Skyline followed by Legion McCrary’s high-arching buzzer-beating trey that barely moved the net for Pisgah — as Pisgah took a 36-32 lead into halftime. The Eagles took their largest lead of 12 late in the third quarter before carrying a 51-43 advantage into the fourth.
Skyline got within 59-56 after Weston Avans’ putback with 2:54 remaining, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Mason Holcomb and Jake Hendricks pushed Pisgah’s lead back to 65-56 with 2:01 remaining. The Vikings countered with 6-0 run to pull within 65-62 with 37.8 seconds left, but Pisgah sank 5 of 6 free-throw attempts to seal the win.
Gilbert and Rhyan Barrett finished with 15 points each for Pisgah while Jake Hendricks scored 12, Holcomb had 10, McCrary had eight and Jakob Kirby had seven.
Avans closed with a game-high 26 points for Skyline, which also got 14 from Bickers, 11 from Logan Evans and five from Scott York.
