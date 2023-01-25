NSM

The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team celebrates after winning the 2023 Jackson County Tournament's varsity boys championship with a 73-72 win over Skyline.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball program reclaimed the Jackson County Tournament championship, but the Bison needed all 32 minutes to see that they did.

Top-seeded and Class 2A No. 4-ranked NSM survived two Skyline potential game-winning shots in the closing seconds to post a 73-72 win over the second-seeded and Class 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings in the county championship game Saturday night at Skyline High School.

