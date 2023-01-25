The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball program reclaimed the Jackson County Tournament championship, but the Bison needed all 32 minutes to see that they did.
Top-seeded and Class 2A No. 4-ranked NSM survived two Skyline potential game-winning shots in the closing seconds to post a 73-72 win over the second-seeded and Class 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings in the county championship game Saturday night at Skyline High School.
It was the third Jackson County Tournament title for NSM (19-4) in the past four years and the program’s 13th all-time.
“To win the county tournament is always good, but to win it in that style, I think it adds to it and builds character for our team,” said NSM head coach Cole Hicks. “Special atmosphere. Give all credit to Skyline, they had a heck of a game plan and played well. Super proud of our guys.”
NSM also won county championships during the 2020 and 2021 tournaments. Hicks has now won five Jackson County Tournament varsity boys championships (two at North Jackson and three at NSM), tying him with Red Strickland for fifth most and behind only Ronnie McCarver (nine), his father Glen Hicks (eight), Paul Cooley (eight) and Carl Bain (seven).
The Bison got quite a battle from Skyline (17-7) in the teams’ only meeting of the season. NSM led at the end of each quarter, but could never shake the Vikings, who answered every NSM scoring run with one of their own.
“We talked about weathering the storm because (NSM scores) in bunches, that you’ve got to absorb some punches and find a way to punch back,” said Skyline head coach Joey Rowell. “We found ourselves down 12 one time and the next time I look, we’re down three. They competed their tails off. I loved their fight. Wouldn’t trade these guys for anybody.”
NSM led 23-22 after one quarter and led by as many as 11 in the second quarter before carrying a 43-36 advantage into halftime. NSM took its largest lead at 59-47 after Landon Keller’s 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter, but Skyline scored the quarter’s last eight points and eventually tied the game at 59-all early in the fourth quarter on Bryant Kennamer’s bucket. Three treys from Keller and one from Nyle Poore and a basket in the post by Chandler Sullivan eventually put the Bison up 73-64 with 2:33 remaining, but they never scored again. Skyline got a 3-point play from Kennamer 26 seconds later, then Prince scored back-to-back buckets after NSM turnovers to cut the deficit to 73-71 with just under a minute remaining. Kennamer then sank a free throw to pull the Vikings within 73-72 with 42.4 seconds remaining after a third straight NSM turnover. After NSM missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity with 19.3 seconds left, Skyline got two go-ahead shots off in the closing second, but neither went in for the Vikings.
“That’s what we wanted it, guys executed to a T. They just don’t go in sometimes,” Rowell said. “Couldn’t have asked for anything else. Tickled with how these guys competed and fought. Battled and battled and didn’t let up. I’m just proud of my guys.”
“Obviously our strong suit is not holding the ball and making a lot of passes,” Hicks said,” but we are going to have to win some games like that down the road and I’m glad it came out the way we wanted it to. We’ll take it.”
Sullivan, the tournament MVP, finished with a double-double of 14 points and 30 rebounds (18 offensive rebounds), tying for the fourth-most in AHSAA single-game history. The record is 39 set by former Brantley High School star and Auburn and NBA player Chuck Person during the 1980-81 season.
Keller connected on six 3-pointers and totaled 20 points for the Bison while fellow all-tournament team pick Konnor Brown netted 10 points. NSM also got 10 points from Poore, five from Brody Helton, three points and eight assists from Andrew Palmer and two points each from Kade Davis, Josue Luna and Duncan Wilks.
All-tournament selections for Skyline were Chase Bickers, who had 23 points, Kennamer, who netted 22 ,and Prince, who had 13. The Vikings also got four points each from Will Avans, Dillon Stephens and Scott York and two from Sam Utter.
