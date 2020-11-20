Scottsboro varsity girls basketball head coach Brandon Childers has discovered several things about his team since the start of the 2020-21 season began.
One of the main things is the team’s ability to overcome adversity.
Despite continuing to play without three players because of COVID-19 related reasons, the Wildcats are off to an undefeated 4-0 start thanks to its latest victory, a 55-40 rivalry win over North Jackson Thursday night at Scottsboro High School’s Hambrick Hall.
“I wouldn’t have believed it with our numbers that we’ve got and stuff we’ve dealt with. I’m so proud of our kids,” Childers said. “They’re playing so hard, playing defense — that’s made the difference. So far, we just keep finding a way (to win).”
The win was Scottsboro’s 20th straight victory against North Jackson. Scottsboro now leads the overall series 53-13 and hasn’t lost to the Chiefs since the 2010-11 season.
Lexie Bennett scored 18 points and Jadaya Edmondson netted 10 points for Scottsboro, which also got eight each from Allie Scott and Alyssa Smart, six from Alyssa Paschal and five from Kami Willis.
Tyra Smith scored 13 points for North Jackson (0-1) while Ariel Haynes had 10, Delana Pierce seven and Hadley Burnette four.
“I don’t think we had the intensity that we needed, that we had at the end of the season last year. It did take us about four games to get going last year, and Scottsboro is a quality opponent,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “Even though we’ve got four starters back, throw in the newcomers, and we just haven’t gelled yet. Team chemistry has to get better. I think they’ll get there.”
The game was tied 10-all after one quarter, but Scottsboro took control with a 10-0 run in the second quarter that included a Willis’ 3-pointer, two Bennett free throws, Smart’s 3-point play and Edmondson’s putback and ultimately led 27-19 at halftime.
The Wildcats then opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run on buckets from Scott, Edmondson, Paschal and a trey by Bennett to take a 36-21 lead. Scottsboro led 45-34 after three quarters and led by as many as 18 in the final stanza.
