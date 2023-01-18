A meeting of two of Class 5A’s top team lived up to the billing.
No. 4-ranked Scottsboro fell to No. 1 Ramsay 67-61 in a game that went down to the wire Monday afternoon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Classic at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Ramsay, coached by Scottsboro alum Denton Johnson, broke a 50-all tie with a 10-3 scoring run late in the fourth quarter before holding off the Wildcats’ rally attempt to claim the win.
Following two Seth Whitmire 3-pointers and two missed Ramsay free throws, Scottsboro trailed by three in the closing seconds as was having trouble getting the ball up court near mid-court when Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell called a timeout the Wildcats did not have, leading to a technical foul with 2.5 seconds left. Ramsay made one of the two foul shots and then scored a bucket at the buzzer following the inbounds pass to close the scoring.
“Our kids battled and fought and clawed. That’s what we do, why we’ve been successful. Did everything they could do to get a chance to win, especially at the end, we made some shots.” Bell said. “I wish we could obviously re-do those last few seconds of the game. That’s strictly on nobody but myself. That’s inexcusable. Shouldn’t have happened. I hate it for our kids. That one’s on me. That’s the thing with basketball, and you’ve got to get over things quickly. We’ve got to bounce back, and I think I’m talking to myself more than anybody right now.”
Scottsboro (14-7) held a 14-13 lead after one quarter, but Ramsay (14-6) made three 3-pointers in the opening two minutes of the second period to eventually build a 24-14 lead. The Wildcats used a 9-1 run to pull within two late with three minutes left in the half before trailing 30-25 at halftime. The game was tied 45-all entering the fourth quarter.
Scottsboro had four players in double figures, as Whitmire and Ethan Roberts finished with 14 points each while Tyson Sexton had 12 and Parker Bell had 11.
Kerrington Kiel had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds for Ramsay, which had a decided rebounding edge against the Wildcats. The Rams, who were the Class 5A state runner-up last season, also got 14 points from Jayden Williams, 11 points each from Jalen Jones and Montez Dunson and nine from OB Reese.
Johnson said playing against his alma mater was fun but it wasn’t a focus going into the matchup.
“We just approached it like just another game for Ramsay. We knew (Scottsboro is) a good team. Coach Bell does a great job with them. When I watched them on film, they were one of the best teams I’ve scouted. I’m proud of Scottsboro and everything they’re doing. It was a great battle. It could be a preview. If both teams handle their business, might see that in the state championship game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.