Home was finally “Home Sweet Home” again for the North Sand Mountain football team.
The Bison snapped a seven-game losing streak at Lloyd Dobbins Field Friday night, rolling past visiting Class 2A Region 7 foe Whitesburg Christian for a 54-28 victory.
NSM recorded 256 rushing yards as a team along with another 144 passing yards, totaling 400 yards of offense. The Bison defense gave up two touchdowns in their first two drives before responding with only two more touchdowns allowed the rest of the game and snagging two interceptions on the way.”
“We’re proud to get a W, proud to get a win at home, proud to be 2-1 in the region,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “We still have a lot of stuff to clean up and hopefully that bye week will help us get that stuff squared away.”
The game started with both teams trading touchdowns on their first two possessions before the Bison showed the first sign of separation. NSM scored five touchdowns in the second quarter, only allowing one touchdown to the Warriors.
The second quarter was dominated by North Sand Mountain. After the Warriors seemingly closed the gap with a touchdown to make it 28-21, the Bison offense scored another touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bison, who had been seemingly faking onside kick attempts all half and catching the Warriors jumping each time, finally went for the onside, getting a perfect bounce while catching the Warriors sleeping and recovering the kick and scoring on the ensuing drive. By the time the Warrior offense was able to return to the field, the gap had widened from being down 28-21 to 42-21. Finally, with 49 seconds left in the half, the Bison started with the ball on their own 43. In four plays, one of which was a spike to stop the clock, North Sand Mountain scored a touchdown to end the half, with junior quarterback Landon Keller hitting senior wide receiver Blake Hill on a pass and Hill spinning out of a tackle near the sidelines, staying in bounds and running all the way for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Bison a 48-21 lead at halftime.
“We were doing a pretty decent job blocking, guys were doing a great job running the ball, it opened up some stuff in the passing game. Offensively we did good,” Kirby said. “I didn’t like the way we came out defensively. We need to clean that up.”
In the second half, junior Hank Farmer joined the touchdown club, being the fourth and final Bison to score a touchdown in the game after scoring a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bison ahead 54-21, which also signaled the end of the day for most Bison starters.
The Warriors would put one more touchdown on the board with some time left in the fourth quarter, with Robinson hitting Barnes for another touchdown with four minutes to go. From there, the Bison offense managed to almost completely kill the remaining clock and ended the game 54-28.
Farmer led the Bison with 144 rushing yards and a touchdown while Keller finished the game 5-of-7 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. For the Warriors, Robinson finished 16-of-35 for 180 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while senior running back Ian Putman led the Warriors with 50 rushing yards.
The Bison (2-3, 2-1) will have a bye week next week and return Sept. 30 to play at Sand Rock (2-3, 1-2).
